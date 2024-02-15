Blue Label warns shareholders of earnings slump

Cell C-owner Blue Label Telecoms said its earnings slumped over 20% as its Comm Equipment Company (CEC) saw a significant decline between 1 June and 30 November 2023.

In a trading update issued on Thursday, Blue Label informed shareholders that its core headline earnings for the six months was R420 million — a substantial increase compared to the R35 million it reported in H2 2022.

This equates to core headline earnings of 47.15 cents per share, compared to 3.94 cents per share a year earlier.

However, after excluding once-off contributions in 2022 and 2023, the company said its earnings are far lower.

Blue Label saw net positive contributions to its H2 2023 basic, headline and core headline earnings per share, resulting from the recapitalisation transaction of Cell C, including:

Expected credit losses and fair value movements of R3 million

A gain on modification of the Class A Preference shares amounting to R11 million

Finance costs of R178 million resulting from increased borrowings related to airtime sale and repurchase obligations, as well as the issuance of Class A Preference Share

Finance income of R273 million resulting from the loan to Cell C for its debt funding requirements

Blue Label said that excluding the positive contributions of R65 million in the current period and the negative contributions of R421 million in November 2022, its core headline earnings declined significantly.

When disregarding these once-off contributions, Blue Label’s core headline earnings declined by R100 million, or 22%, compared to 2022.

Core headline earnings per share declined by 23% from 51.72 cents per share in the comparative period to 39.90 cents per share.

Earnings per share and headline earnings per share declined by 23% to 38.42 cents per share and by 22% to 38.66 cents per share, respectively.

This decline in core headline earnings is attributed to a decrease of R119 million at CEC, while the remaining entities within the company increased by R19 million (10%) relative to the comparative period.

This decline in CEC’s core headline earnings resulted from a decrease in gross profit due to increased expenditure related to a distribution agreement and a significant increase in the expected credit loss (ECL) compared to the comparative period.

“This increase aligns with the expansion of CEC’s subscriber base and the deteriorating macroeconomic environment in South Africa, characterised by rising interest rates, power outages, and a depreciating rand,” the company said.

“CEC has increased its ECLs (Expected credit losses) in anticipation of heightened future losses, aligning with the approach taken by other consumer lenders.”

After a slight dip in morning trade, Blue Label’s share price recovered and was trading 4% higher than at market open.