Fraudsters set sights on South Africa’s telecoms industry

TransUnion’s latest State of Omnichannel Fraud Report for 2023 has revealed a 78% year-over-year increase in telecommunications fraud in South Africa.

The report zeroes in on the trends and complexities of online identity-based fraud.

Globally, one in seven online accounts created is suspected of being used for fraudulent activities, such as fabricating someone else’s identity.

Since 2019, the volume of risky transactions has increased by 105%. This is higher than the increase in transactions over the same period, which is 90%.

Digital fraud cases have also surged in South Africa, seeing a 27% annual increase in 2023.

In total, 69% of South African consumers reported being targeted by digital fraud scams between September and December 2023.

13% of consumers fell victim to these fraud attempts, whereas 56% eluded the scammers.

The telecommunications industry was hit the hardest by digital fraud in South Africa, with a rate of 15.5% of all transactions suspected of being fraudulent.

This is a 78% increase compared to the previous year.

This was the highest industry-specific rate of all the countries included in the report.

However, this increase was lower than the global change, which saw a 111% increase to a rate of 4.5%.

Both the travel and leisure, and financial service industries also saw massive increases in fraud attempts, increasing by 75% and 67%, respectively.

Industries such as logistics and retail were least affected as they had a suspected digital fraud attempt rate of 0.3% and 1.8%, respectively.

Retail has the highest suspected digital fraud attempt rate globally, at 8.7%, which increased by 21% year-over-year.

The insurance industry saw the most significant improvement in attempted fraud, decreasing by 32% year-over-year. Its suspected rate of digital fraud is 1.8%

However, senior director for solutions at TransUnion South Africa, Amritha Reddy, says there seems to be a paradigm shift among fraudsters globally, given the increase in new account digital fraud.

“In lieu of using traditional tactics to gain access to and ultimately compromise existing accounts, they are increasingly choosing to create new accounts that they can control themselves,” Reddy continued.

The report explains that examples of transactions “that take place during the account creation process include account signup, registration and loan origination.”

5.5% of fraud within the online customer journey occurred at account login.

This is called account takeover (ATO), where they steal login credentials and personal information.

ATO was the highest form of digital fraud globally, at 7%, above credit card fraud, which was 6.9%.