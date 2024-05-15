South Africa getting new satellite offering

Avanti, a global multi-orbit satellite technology provider, is launching low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity services in South Africa.

Avanti has partnered with Q-KON to deliver LEO connectivity from Eutelsat OneWeb. Q-KON is an established player in the South African satellite connectivity market.

“The deal significantly bolsters Avanti’s multi-orbit solution, enabling the company to offer a combination of LEO and GEO services effective immediately,” the company said.

Avanti’s ambition is to make Africa its primary revenue source within the next two to three years.

Avanti already has a strong, on-the-ground presence in South Africa with infrastructure in Johannesburg.

More than a fifth of the company’s workforce operates in Africa, emphasising Avanti’s commitment to building a strong presence in the region.

Kyle Whitehill, CEO of Avanti Communications, said partnering with Q-KON to provide LEO services is a strategically significant move for them.

“This hybrid model assures our customers in South Africa that all their unique problems can be solved through our services,” he said.

“This is particularly important for our enterprise customers in South Africa where the need for resilience is key.”

Q-KON CEO Dawie de Wet said they are pleased to support Avanti with their Eutelsat OneWeb customer-centric services.

“It is made possible by our proven Smart Satellite Service technologies developed for our Twoobii GEO portfolio,” he said.