Another African country to get Starlink before South Africa

The Democratic Republic of Congo will allow Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service to operate in the country, a change in policy amid talks with the US about a minerals-for-security partnership.

Starlink DRC S.A. will begin providing services to the nation of 115 million people “in the coming days,” the Congolese Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, or ARPTC, said in a post on X on Friday.

La Starlink DRC S.A. est désormais autorisé à offrir l’accès à internet en RDC et lancera ses services très prochainement. #RDC #Internet #Starlink #NumeriqueRdc pic.twitter.com/KCMEFgy7VU — ARPTC Officiel (@OfficielArptc) May 2, 2025

Congo, which is fighting a Rwanda-backed rebel insurgency in its eastern region, has previously blocked the company from providing internet services.

Somalia and Lesotho granted licenses to Starlink in April.

Congo’s mobile internet penetration rate was about 31% at the end of 2023, according to the ARPTC, the most recent figures available.

President Felix Tshisekedi’s government has asked the US for support in its fight against the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel movement in exchange for access to its vast mineral resources.

The Trump administration is in talks with both countries about US private and government investment in the region in mining and infrastructure projects if they agree to a peace deal, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.