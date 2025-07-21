Social media bringing in billions for mobile operators in South Africa

South Africa’s mobile operators generated nearly R160 billion in revenue in 2024 from subscribers’ social media usage, with Facebook and WhatsApp being the most significant contributors.

This is according to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa’s (Icasa) 2025 State of the ICT Sector Report for South Africa.

The report found that South African mobile operators generated R159.5 billion in revenue from “customers using their services to access social media platforms.”

It’s worth noting that this includes revenue generated from mobile data services and services such as fixed Internet and fixed broadband.

Icasa said that Facebook generated over a third of this, R58.9 billion, followed by WhatsApp at R49.2 billion and TikTok at R39.9 billion.

According to World Wide Worx’s Social Media Landscape Report 2025, Facebook’s user penetration was 56.2% in 2024, and TikTok’s was 38.6%.

While the report’s executive summary did not provide data for WhatsApp’s user penetration, a Market Research Foundation report said it was 66% in 2023.

Smaller platforms like Instagram and Twitter/X generated R9.9 billion and R2.2 billion, respectively. Twitter was at a 15.2% penetration in 2024.

What is most interesting about Icasa’s report is how much of the total revenue is generated from social media usage.

According to Icasa, mobile operators generated a combined R232.7 billion in revenue during 2024. This means the money earned from social media usage is more than half the total revenue.

Mobile services generated the majority of total revenue, contributing over R132 billion, of which R68 billion came from mobile data services.

Fixed Internet services were the second biggest contributor to overall revenue, at roughly R35 billion, followed by “equipment revenue,” at R34 billion.

The table below shows the revenue generated by all South African telcos from various services.

Service Revenue generated Social media R159.4 billion Facebook R58.9 billion WhatsApp R49.3 billion TikTok R39 billion Instagram R10 billion X/Twitter R2.2 billion Mobile services R132.4 billion Fixed Internet R35 billion Equipment revenue R33.8 billion Fixed line revenue R3.9 billion

Fixed Internet looking promising for telcos

Fixed wireless access (FWA) has become a popular alternative to fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) services in South Africa. It is ideal for households without fibre coverage or those looking for temporary access.

FWA relies on radio networks for the last-mile connection, allowing mobile networks to deliver the last-mile service.

This is opposed to delivering the last mile via a wired fibre connection, which is less accessible in South Africa.

Of the 3.2 million addressable homes in the upper-income South African market, 3.1 million have access to at least one fibre network operator (FNO).

This is according to BMIT’s South African Broadband Report for 2024, which found that 48.7% of these homes have been connected.

However, BMIT’s research shows that these figures rapidly drop for the middle and lower income brackets.

Only 2.2 million of the 4.3 million addressable middle-income homes have been passed, and 16.5% have been connected.

According to BMIT, there are 5 million addressable lower-income homes. However, only 100,000 have been passed, and 0.4% are connected to a network.

This means South Africans who would like to use FTTH services may be unable to access them because of this constraint, leaving them looking for alternatives such as LTE and 5G.

BMIT’s 2023 report found that fixed-LTE was by far the leading broadband medium in South Africa, which can primarily be attributed to its broad population coverage.

Mobile operators like MTN and Vodacom offer this service and spend billions on expanding and maintaining networks that cover roughly 99% of the country.

Newer market entrant Rain has built its own 4G network to offer wireless broadband and has since begun offering complete mobile services.

While fixed-5G and LTE access may be readily available and easy to set up, often as simple as slotting a SIM card into a router, they are more vulnerable to external factors that may degrade performance.

One of these is load-shedding, as base stations require an electricity supply. While network operators have invested in backup energy sources, these are often subject to theft and vandalism.