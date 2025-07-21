MTN announces R300-million network upgrade in Gauteng

MTN South Africa plans to spend R300 million on upgrading its Gauteng network as part of a broader R4.5-billion national investment to improve its connectivity services in South Africa.

Most of the budget allocation in Gauteng will go towards the acquisition and construction of new base stations, operational improvements, and capacity upgrades at over 70 sites.

MTN said the R300 million would enhance the quality, resilience, and performance of its network in the province, including improved coverage and increased network capacity.

The investment aims to ensure that more people, businesses, and communities across the province have access to reliable, high-speed digital services.

MTN said the enhanced levels of access and service anticipated from the upgrades, which will include the introduction of 5G and improved LTE performance, are scheduled for completion by the end of 2025.

MTN SA Gauteng operations general manager Machawe Dlamini said the upgrade would lead to improvements in battery, site security, and energy facilities, including the availability of generators.

Dlamini said the investment also signified another step forward in MTN’s commitment to bridging the digital divide to ensure widespread access to online educational, health, and business services.

“The enhancements to our network and increased accessibility to digital services are crucial aspects of our Ambition 2025 strategy, focused on creating the largest and most valuable platforms to drive sustainable growth,” Dlamini said.

“Our investment in the network infrastructure is a crucial facilitator in connecting the unconnected and fostering a more inclusive digital landscape across South Africa.

The Gauteng budget allocation announcement comes shortly after MTN revealed it would be spending R480 million to upgrade its network in KwaZulu-Natal in 2025.

Analysis by MyBroadband Insights has found MTN’s network offers the best performance in South Africa for several years running.

Most recently, MTN achieved a network quality score of 9.92 in the second quarter of 2025 with an average download speed of 92.66Mbps, an upload speed of 30.55Mbps, and a latency of 30ms.