Good news for Vodacom and MTN in South Africa

South African mobile operators saw a significant decline in load-shedding-related costs in 2024, with overall spending decreasing by over R3 billion throughout the year.

Several years of load-shedding in South Africa pushed mobile operators to invest in backup power solutions to keep their base stations active during extended power outages.

This is to ensure customer satisfaction when the lights go out, and it includes the use of generators and battery backups, which are expensive.

For instance, according to a report by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa), telcos bought over 150,000 batteries in 2023, costing roughly R2.6 billion.

While batteries are the most cost-intensive means of mitigating network outages caused by load-shedding, telcos also spent R930 million on generator costs.

The year before, networks spent R2.7 billion to purchase just under 100,000 batteries and R873 million on generator costs.

However, due to decreased load-shedding in 2024, mobile networks only purchased around 44,700 batteries, which cost R174 million — a 93% decrease.

Money spent on generators also decreased, but not at the same rate, costing companies R211 million in 2024, or 77% less.

Icasa attributed this decrease in spending to lessened load-shedding in 2024, when the country saw the longest streak without power cuts since 2018.

MTN explained in 2021 that its batteries generally take 12 to 18 hours to charge and have a capacity of six to twelve hours.

“When electricity is cut to a cellphone tower, it will remain fully functional for as long as the batteries last or the backup generator keeps running, ” a Vodacom spokesperson told MyBroadband at the time.

“Once the backup power is depleted, the tower stops working and, depending on the configuration of nearby towers, may cause a coverage outage or cause customers to experience intermittent service in a particular area.”

Vodacom added that frequent load-shedding also prevented the batteries from properly recharging, which affected the limited number of charge cycles each had.

Theft and vandalism plague

To make matters worse, criminals began targeting base stations to steal valuable materials, including these batteries.

Alongside copper cables and other valuable materials used in telecoms infrastructure, backup power equipment has become a prime target for opportunistic thieves and organised syndicates.

Icasa’s report said the telecommunications industry suffered R69 million in costs due to infrastructure theft.

“The ongoing threat of infrastructure damage not only disrupted services, but also hindered investments and development efforts within the industry,” it said.

“This created a pervasive atmosphere of insecurity that affected both consumers and businesses reliant on stable telecommunications networks.”

While telcos lose valuable infrastructure to theft, the damage caused by this theft is far more costly. Icasa reported that vandalism cost the industry R213 million in 2024.

However, Vodacom and MTN, who have the largest networks in the country, told MyBroadband that their combined losses alone for 2024 were closer to half a billion.

MTN South Africa told MyBroadband that it had experienced close to 500 incidents of theft and vandalism, which ultimately cost R450 million to replace stolen batteries and damaged base stations in 2024.

This is a more than tenfold increase from 2023, when its costs due to theft were R33 million. It explained that these incidents included cable theft, battery theft, and the vandalism of battery safe houses.

These safe houses are vault-like structures built around base station batteries to deter criminals from stealing batteries.

Similarly, Vodacom recently noted that combating theft and vandalism can cost around R100 million per year, with repairs to a single site’s infrastructure costing up to R100,000.

Vodacom said it invested tens of millions into preventing theft and vandalism at its base stations, and appealed to law enforcement and communities living near its towers to help crack down on theft.