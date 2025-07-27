R5.3 billion fraud pain for South Africa

Fraud linked to the telecommunications sector cost South Africa roughly R5.3 billion in 2024, with SIM-swap, subscription, and identity fraud found to be the most prominent threats.

This is according to the Communications Risk Information Centre (Comric) 2025 Telecommunications Sector Report.

The report points out how the telecommunications sector has become intertwined with the rest of the South African economy, making it a prime target for criminals who launch attacks on other sectors.

It says that SIM swap and synthetic identity fraud “are now recognised as a gateway to a broader web of crime,” such as mobile banking fraud, impersonation, and digital extortion.

SIM swap fraud is when a malicious party gains access to enough personal information to impersonate a subscriber who holds a phone number.

This is done to hijack the victim’s number and intercept sensitive communications, including one-time PINs for transactions and banking credentials.

As a result, Comric said that roughly 60% of mobile banking fraud is directly related to crimes involving SIM swaps.

Information provided by South African network operators showed that 3,600 SIM swaps were processed over the past four months, of which 108 (3%) were found to be fraudulent.

The report adds that the average financial loss per SIM swap fraud incident is estimated to be around R10,000, with some cases exceeding R500,000.

However, while the financial losses from SIM swap fraud are declining, losses from digital fraud are rising, increasing from R438 million in 2021 to R1 billion in 2023.

Comric CEO Thokozane Mvelase told the Money Show that subscription fraud is currently one of the telco sector’s most pressing types of fraud.

“This is where syndicated groups purchase services from telcos using fraudulent information. However, they also target vulnerable citizens looking for work to help commit the attack,” Mvelase said.

He said that fraudsters will target unemployed South Africans with valid bank accounts and IDs and pay them to assist in processing some of the service applications from mobile operators.

This allows criminals to place a buffer between them and the telco, with vulnerable South Africans becoming complicit in the crimes.

While Comric’s report found an overall decrease in subscription fraud incidents over the past year, the financial loss associated with this crime has remained the same.

Losses from subscription fraud sharply increased from just under R1.5 million in November 2024 to nearly R14 million the following month.

This has since fluctuated, but has steadily declined since the start of 2025 to roughly R7.5 million as of May.

Banks warning about telecoms scams

Another attack used by fraudsters mentioned in the report is phishing, which several South African banks have warned their clients to be vigilant about.

Phishing is a type of scam where criminals attempt to manipulate targets into revealing sensitive information using social engineering techniques.

Like fishing, the idea is to attempt this attack on many targets, hoping that one eventually “bites.” An example is a phishing email fraudulently posing as Capitec that is sent to thousands of people.

People who receive the email and are not Capitec customers will immediately dismiss it as a scam. However, if the phishing email finds even a handful of Capitec customers that fall for it, the crooks win.

In comparison, vishing refers to a phishing attack where the target is contacted via phone and manipulated into either revealing sensitive information or transferring funds into the attacker’s account.

Another type of phishing is smishing, where attackers use SMSs to manipulate unsuspecting victims into divulging sensitive information.

This personal information can then be used to access mobile banking apps or commit SIM swap fraud. Comric said these phishing scams cost South Africans R200 million in 2023.

A newer form of attack is “quishing”, where the scammers convince victims to scan a malicious QR code to obtain personal information or steal money from their accounts.

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) points out that “criminals know the weakest link in the security chain is a human and will pose as bank staff to exploit the victim’s inclination to trust.”

As a result, these banks have implemented various ways for customers to mitigate these threats, such as Capitec’s call verification tool, which is built into its mobile app.

This allows customers to log into the app while on a call, which will tell them whether the caller is on a Capitec-registered line.

Similarly, Sars said that smartphone users can download the Sars app, which has a built-in AI agent that taxpayers can use to engage with the revenue service.

Other banks have emphasised that they will never ask customers for a one-time PIN (OTP) to reverse transactions or report fraud.