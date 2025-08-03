From earning R750 to R2.8 million a month — The man behind Telkom’s big comeback

Since his appointment as Telkom Group CEO in 2021, Serame Taukobong has silenced the sceptics by improving the company’s finances and making it attractive to investors, a rarity for state-owned firms.

Taukobong was born in Soweto on 23 May 1970 and attended school at Molatladi Lower Primary, Marist Brothers Sacred Heart, and Marist Brothers St Henry’s in Durban.

After matriculating, he studied for a BSc in Chemistry at the University of Cape Town from 1989 to 1992. His first job after graduation was as a lab assistant at the Genref Refinery in Durban.

A key moment in his career occurred when a lab supervisor told him he was wasting his potential at the refinery and encouraged him to get a commercial job.

The advice led him to take up the position of marketing assistant at Lever Brothers, now known as Unilever.

After a rapid climb through the ranks, he moved to South African Breweries, where he was appointed marketing manager.

Before entering the telecoms industry, Taukobong also served as M-Net’s chief marketing officer (CMO) and, in October 2003, MTN Uganda’s chief operations officer.

He would remain at MTN Group until 2015. Over the years, he served as MTN Irancell sales and distribution executive, MTN South Africa CMO, and MTN Ghana CEO.

Taukobong has received several awards for his work in the telecoms industry, including Ghana CEO of the year in 2014 and Sunday Times Marketeer of the Year in 2010 and 2012.

Thereafter, he worked for General Electric as its Sub-Saharan African lead and head of transformation between 2015 and 2018.

In July 2018, he joined Telkom to head its consumer and small business division. One of his biggest contributions in this capacity was growing Telkom’s mobile segment.

After just three years at the company, he was chosen as Telkom Group CEO designate in 2021 and officially took over from Sipho Maseko in July 2022.

While Telkom’s financial performance stabilised during Maseko’s term as CEO, revenue and profits remained flat in the last few years before he stepped down.

Telkom also failed to capitalise on its advantage in fixed-line infrastructure for fibre expansions, leaving Vumatel to grow to South Africa’s largest operator by homes passed and connected.

Sweating Telkom’s strongest assets

Serame Taukobong, Telkom Group CEO

Early in his tenure as CEO, Taukobong said his strategy for Telkom was to focus on maximising revenue generation from its extensive existing infrastructure.

Among the significant developments at Telkom under Taukobong has been the sale of Telkom’s masts and towers unit, Swiftnet, to a UK-based investment firm for R6.75 billion.

The sale is part of Telkom’s strategy to strengthen its balance sheet, reduce capital, and focus on leveraging its core assets, including its vast fixed-line capacity.

Under Taukobong, Telkom’s share price has climbed to its highest level since 2019, closing at nearly R60 on 31 July 2025.

The share price remained fairly stable in his first year at the helm, before dropping sharply to nearly R20 in 2023, when Telkom swung from a R2.63 billion profit to a R9.97 billion loss.

The company attributed much of this decline to signficantly increased spending to make its network more resilient to load-shedding and a group-wide salary increase of 6% in a tough economic environment.

The company slashed staff costs with a 15% headcount reduction in the next year, swinging it back to a profit of R1.88 billion

In the last financial year, it reported a R7.5 billion profit and declared its first dividend since 2020.

Excluding the earnings gain from the Swiftnet sale, the company’s profit was R2.8 billion — its highest since 2019.

The table below shows how Telkom’s revenue and profit have changed in the five years since Taukobong has been CEO.

Figure Total revenue Profit/(loss) 2020/2021 R44.05 billion R2.35 billion 2021/2022 R42.90 billion R2.63 billion 2022/2023 R47.68 billion R9.97 billion 2023/2024 R42.46 billion

R1.88 billion 2024/2025 R43.88 billion R7.50 billion

Big pay-day reward

In Telkom’s last full financial year, Taukobong received total remuneration of R33.29 million, which is roughly R2.77 million per month.

Most of his remuneration came from short-term and long-term incentives — payouts based on performance metrics approved by the company’s shareholders.

Under Taukobong, Telkom has rebounded spectacularly in the past two years, with Sanlam Investments portfolio manager Roy Mutooni describing the turnaround as “for real”.

Mutooni also believes the Telkom share price is undervalued compared to the company’s free cash flow yield.

Merchant West Investments director and fund manager, Piet Viljoen, said Telkom is the kind of stock value investors dream about.

It is unpopular, under-owned, asset-rich, cash generative, and has highly valued comparable assets, owned by credible players.

In an interview with Business Day in November 2024, Taukobong said that his team was not just chasing the share price.

“We’ve got to deliver on our promises and show the market that Telkom is a journey,” he said. “It’s about consistency of communication, consistency in execution.”