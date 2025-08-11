Former Icasa chairperson going to jail for 20 years

Former chairman of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa), Rubben Mohlaloga, has failed to obtain special leave to appeal his 20-year prison sentence for fraud and money laundering.

Mohlaloga was convicted in January 2018 and sentenced in February 2019 on one count of fraud and one count of contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

At his sentencing, the judge ordered that Mohlaloga serve 15 years for the fraud and another 15 years for money laundering. Ten years of the second sentence will run concurrently with the first.

The state alleged that he worked with then Land Bank CEO and ANC MP Philemon Mohlahlane, as well as attorney Dinga Rammy Nkhwashu, to transfer R6 million to Nkhwashu’s law firm in 2008.

The court found that the money was transferred from Agri-BBBEE, an institution designed to help black South Africans participate in agriculture, to Dingwako Farming Projects.

However, the money was never actually used to help prospective black farmers, and while some of the funds were used to buy a farm, the court said this was done to disguise the fraudulent nature of the transaction.

The transaction also did not follow the necessary procedures, with the court finding that Mohlahlane had forced the fund manager to perform the transaction without the required documents.

Mohlaloga’s lawyer said at the time that he vowed to challenge the conviction, alleging that it was “unsupported by the facts”.

Mohlaloga initially succeeded in asking to delay his removal from the Icasa board pending the outcome of his appeal. This was despite Icasa disallowing anyone convicted of fraud from remaining on the board.

However, former communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams ultimately removed Mohlaloga from his positions as chairperson and councillor on 20 March 2019 following a parliamentary investigation.

Mohlaloga appealed his conviction and sentence to the High Court. Four years later, on 23 January 2023, the court dismissed his appeal and upheld the original conviction and sentence.

He then applied to the Supreme Court for special leave to appeal his conviction and sentence. The court allowed him to appeal his sentence, but not his conviction.

On 1 September 2023, Mohlaloga applied to the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal to reconsider the appeal against his conviction.

On 3 January 2024, the President referred the decision for reconsideration and, if necessary, variation. She also referred the application for special leave to appeal for oral argument.

The case was heard on 7 March 2025, and Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane delivered her ruling on 8 August, upholding Mohlaloga’s conviction and sentence.

Rising political star

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, former Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies

Before Mohlaloga was appointed Icasa chairman, he was a rising star in the ANC. In April 2001, he was elected to succeed Joe Maswanganyi as deputy president of the ANC Youth League.

He served under former league president Malusi Gigaba and was re-elected to a second term in August 2004. Mohlaloga continued serving in the Youth League until he aged out in April 2008.

While in the ANC Youth League, Mohlaloga received an ANC seat in the National Assembly following the 2004 general election.

He chaired the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Agriculture and Land Affairs from September 2006 to May 2009, and the Ad Hoc Committee on the African Peer Review Mechanism.

He left Parliament after one term to serve as an advisor to Malusi Gigaba, who had been appointed Deputy Minister of Home Affairs after the 2009 general election.

Between 2013 and 2017, Mohlaloga served as an Icasa councillor. Shortly after his term as an ordinary councillor expired in August 2017, former President Jacob Zuma approved his appointment as chairman.

Mohlaloga’s appointment was effective from December 2017, despite facing fraud and money laundering charges at the time.