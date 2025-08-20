South Africa’s most trusted VoIP providers revealed

Vox, Switch Telecom, BitCo, and Euphoria are the most trusted Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) providers in South Africa.

This was one of the findings in Analytico’s latest Business Technology Survey, which was conducted in August 2025 and completed by 1,057 respondents.

The survey results only included responses from people who were involved in selecting ICT products and services for their company.

As part of the survey, South African business decision makers were asked which VoIP provider they trust the most for their company’s voice needs.

Vox ranked as the top provider with 49% of the vote, well ahead of its main competitors in the South African VoIP market.

Vox has a long history in South Africa’s VoIP market and has built a reputation for reliable voice services in the business market.

It offers a range of solutions, including hosted and managed IP PBX tools. It also makes it easy for companies to port numbers from their existing operator.

Another prominent player in the South African VoIP market, Switch Telecom, finished second with 18% of the vote. This is an increase from last year’s 16%.

Switch Telecom was launched in 2006 by Gregory Massel and his business partner at the height of Telkom’s dominance.

Despite initial challenges, it prevailed, and today, Switch Telecom is one of South Africa’s most successful VoIP and cloud PBX providers.

Over the last few years, Switch Telecom has shown exceptional growth thanks to its cost-effective service, which is easy to deploy and scale.

BitCo ranked third, and Euphoria Telecom finished fourth. Both these companies are well-known in the business voice market.

The chart below shows which VoIP providers South African IT decision-makers trust the most for their company’s voice needs.