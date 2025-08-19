Big lie about Truecaller in South Africa

Truecaller has dismissed claims that it charges businesses marked as spam a “whitelisting” fee to remove their spam labels.

This comes after several companies and individuals lobbied South Africa’s Information Regulator to crack down on Truecaller in South Africa.

They claimed that Truecaller damages their reputations with spam labels and that the company charges them a fee to be whitelisted.

However, a Truecaller spokesperson has told MyBroadband that this isn’t the case. While the company offers enterprise subscriptions, user reports can still cause these businesses to appear as spammers.

“It is a paid service, but when the businesses come on board and become partners, customers of Truecaller, we tell them that the spam marketing is not our call,” the spokesperson said.

“If you make calls that the customers or the phone users don’t want to receive, they’re going to mark you as spam. We don’t have control over that.”

Therefore, paying for Truecaller’s verified business calls product won’t remove spam labels or “whitelist” businesses that have been marked as spam.

“The primary problem that the verified business product is solving is impersonation. It’s addressing the issue of trust,” they said.

They explained that the product works similarly to verification on social media platforms like X and LinkedIn, where users can pay to verify their profiles.

They added that Truecaller first vets these customers by requesting various documents and confirmation of the numbers these businesses use.

The spokesperson said Truecaller’s other paid enterprise product, Priority Call Status, is only for important and time-sensitive calls.

For example, a credit card provider may register priority numbers on Truecaller for incidents relating to credit card fraud, where they need to reach a customer quickly.

They explained that Truecaller colour codes calls based on whether numbers are marked as spam, are verified businesses, or have priority call status.

Regular calls without spam labels will appear with a blue background, while those with significant spam reports will appear with a red background.

“Red is something that you may not want to answer. A spam, scam, fraud, or unwanted call, that’s red. The green is a verified business, and the purple is a priority call,” the spokesperson said.

Verified business calls will show up with a green background. If the number is marked as a spam caller, it will still feature the spam label and show how many times it has been reported as spam.

Businesses that pay for the priority call product will appear with a purple background. As with verified labels, calls from these numbers will still feature a spam label if users have marked them as spam.

They confirmed that businesses already marked as spam will retain that status even if they subscribe to the verified business or priority call products.

“If they were to sign up, it would still show spam, but it would also show the green or purple background,” the spokesperson said.

A group of companies wants Truecaller out of South Africa

Photo: Sharaf Maksumov / Shutterstock.com

The Information Regulator recently told MyBroadband that it was investigating Truecaller’s operations in South Africa after a group of companies and individuals asked it to crack down on the service.

“The Regulator has not received a request to ban Truecaller in South Africa, but we can confirm that we have received a complaint against Truecaller and we are investigating that complaint,” the regulator said.

In late June 2025, the group approached the regulator, complaining that Truecaller had harmed their companies by flagging their numbers on the platform and charging them to remove the spam label.

One business identified itself as a “small ISP”, while another appeared to be an Internet telephony provider. Other complainants made their submissions anonymously.

None of the submissions included information about their telemarketing strategy or relationship to direct marketing.

“I hope that they get banned in South Africa,” the ISP said. “They create a platform where they allow anyone to say anything about your business, good or bad, even swear words.”

It added that, for a ridiculous fee, Truecaller will whitelist businesses’ numbers so they can reach clients again.

The ISP cited a monthly fee of $590 for 5,000 calls, which it said amounts to R2.18 per call extra that businesses must pay to call customers.

“Neither we as a small ISP, nor our customers, can afford this. Why should the South African businesses be blackmailed and extorted like this by a foreign company?” they said.