Vodacom spending R400 million to expand coverage in two South African provinces

Vodacom’s Central Region business, which covers the Free State and Northern Cape provinces, has announced a R400 million investment to expand network infrastructure and capacity in the region.

The network operator will spend the funds during the 2025/26 financial year to enhance capacity and resilience to empower communities in underserved areas across the two provinces.

The latest injection will bring its total regional network investment to over R1.2 billion in the past three years.

“The region spent R500 million during the 2024/25 financial year and R340 million in 2022/23 in expanding broadband coverage across the region,” said Vodacom.

The R400-million injection in the current year will be split across various projects designed to expand broadband connectivity.

“Of the total investment, R150 million will be spent on new sites and radio infrastructure, while R210 million will fund fibre and microwave upgrades,” said Vodacom.

“The region is accelerating its rollout of 4G and 5G sites, leveraging licensed spectrum such as 700Mhz to 3,500MHz, to increase coverage and capacity.”

The network operator said R40 million was earmarked for backup power systems to ensure network availability during load-shedding and vandalism incidents.

Managing director for Vodacom Central Region, Evah Mthimunye, said the investment would support the growing demand for superior connectivity services in the region.

He notes that data traffic in the region is up 42%, and its data customer base has grown by 3.64% year over year.

“We are continuing to expand 4G and 5G coverage, particularly in remote communities, to enable all our customers to benefit from these services, driving our goal of building an inclusive digital society,” she says.

“In doing so, we have seen an increase in 5G adoption, with a 66.2% year-on-year growth.”

Vodacom said it addresses affordability barriers that prevent many South Africans from fully participating in the digital economy to complement its network investment.

This included offering deals through its Just4You and Just4YourTown promotions, which deliver personalised data and voice offerings based on customer behaviour and location.

It also included the Easy2Own initiative, through which customers can get a smartphone through device financing.

“Vodacom Central Region is also supporting local municipalities with technology-driven solutions to improve service delivery and financial sustainability,” it said.

“In partnership with the Sol Plaatje Municipality in the Northern Cape, Vodacom successfully implemented a smart electricity metering project.”

It said this has helped address challenges like non-payment, inaccurate billing, and illegal connections, and by March 2025, it had installed nearly 15,500 smart meters in the municipality.

“The initiative not only improves billing accuracy but has also created local economic opportunities, employing 52 electricians and 33 data capturers,” Vodacom said.