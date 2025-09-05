Vodacom announces over R400-million investment in its Eastern Cape network

Vodacom’s Eastern Cape business has revealed that it will invest more than R400 million in its network in the region during the 2025/26 financial year.

The network operator says the investment underscores its commitment to expanding coverage, enhancing capacity, and empowering deep rural communities across the province.

“This investment will drive the rollout of advanced technologies, including 4G and 5G, and extend connectivity to underserved rural areas,” said Vodacom.

Vodacom has earmarked R38 million of the total spend for network modernisation to enable 4G and 5G, and over R87 million for network capacity expansion.

“Over R8 million will go towards core network upgrades to support network infrastructure needs. Transmission infrastructure investment for the 2025 financial year stands at over R51 million,” it said.

The company says expanding coverage continues to be a key priority for its Eastern Cape business, and to increase coverage in deep rural areas, it will invest R100 million in various municipalities, including:

Great Kei

Nyandeni

Mhlonto

Mbizana

Matatiele

Mnquma

Ntabankulu

Ngqushwa

Umzimvubu

“The region also plans to enhance existing coverage while providing new coverage for both the private and public sectors, supporting economic development in the province,” said Vodacom.

“Advanced technologies, including 5G, will be rolled out in Amahlathi, Elundini, Enoch Mgijima, Engcobo, Ingquza Hill, Inxuba Yethemba, King Sabata Dalindyebo, Makana and Engcobo municipalities.”

According to Vodacom Eastern Cape managing executive, Zakhele Jiyane, the network investment will support growing demand for superior connectivity in the province.

This will, in turn, allow more communities to benefit from reliable, high-speed data and voice services.

“By expanding 4G and 5G coverage, particularly in remote and rural areas, we are driving our goal of building an inclusive digital society,” said Jiyane.

Vodacom Eastern Cape says it is tackling affordability barriers that prevent many people from fully participating in the digital economy to further enhance digital inclusion.

This includes its Just 4 You and Just 4 Your Town platforms, which provide tailored deals based on customer behaviour and location, enabling customers to connect for a lower cost.

“Through Vodacom’s Easy2Own initiative, customers in the Eastern Cape can access smartphones via an affordable device financing model which costs as little as R6.50 per day,” said Vodacom.

This enables customers to transition from 2G and 3G devices to 4G and 5G-enabled handsets, helping to increase smartphone penetration in the region.

Vodacom has also collaborated with the Eastern Cape Development Corporation and technology providers to provide youth in the region with access to digital skills.

“In partnership with AWS, Microsoft, Skillsoft, and other organisations, Vodacom seeks to close the digital skills gap across eight African nations and to upskill more than one million young people by 2027,” it said.

“Through sustained investment and innovation, Vodacom Eastern Cape is making a meaningful difference in the lives of the communities we serve,” added Jiyane.