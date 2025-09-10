The kind of Internet that saves lives

Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub has called on African governments, businesses, and civil society to collaborate in expanding meaningful online connectivity that can save and transform lives.

Joosub said it was encouraging that mobile broadband connectivity had grown to cover more than 85% of the continent’s population, while more than half a billion people are using cellular services.

However, he believes that Internet access alone is no longer enough — Africans must have meaningful connectivity enabling them to thrive online.

“Meaningful connectivity goes beyond owning a SIM card or having a signal,” Joosub said.

“It is about Internet access that is fast, reliable, and affordable enough to empower learning, working, trading, accessing essential services, and fully participating in the digital economy.”

“Without this deeper layer of connection, Africa risks reinforcing the digital divide rather than bridging it,” Joosub said.

Joosub said that achieving meaningful connectivity requires collaboration across industries and borders, which motivates Vodacom’s partnership strategy.

In this regard, the company announced an infrastructure-sharing agreement with Airtel Africa, subject to regulatory approval, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Mozambique, and Tanzania.

This will enable the sharing of fibre networks and towers to accelerate digital access, reduce costs, and speed up deployment, Joosub said.

Vodacom and Orange are also pioneering Africa’s first rural towerco, building solar-powered base stations in underserved parts of the DRC.

“Together, these initiatives could connect nearly 20 million more people and show how collaboration can unlock scale and impact,” he said.

In South Africa, Vodacom is set to take up a 30% to 34.95% stake in Vumatel and DFA parent Maziv, pending final approval from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

This will unlock funding to roll out affordable fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) to millions of lower-income households, including some living in townships.

The transaction is also expected to act as a template for other mergers and acquisitions in the industry that could expand FTTH to less affluent users.

Broadband that saves lives

Joosub provided several more examples of how Vodacom’s connectivity solutions had made a tangible impact on industries and people’s lives:

Agriculture — In Tanzania, Vodacom’s m-Kulima app gives farmers real-time weather data, market information, and mobile payments. This helps them increase yields and move from subsistence to sustainability.

— In Tanzania, Vodacom’s m-Kulima app gives farmers real-time weather data, market information, and mobile payments. This helps them increase yields and move from subsistence to sustainability. Health — In Tanzania and Lesotho, the m-mama programme connects pregnant women in rural areas to emergency care. The model has reduced maternal mortality by up to 30% in some regions and has saved thousands of lives.

— In Tanzania and Lesotho, the m-mama programme connects pregnant women in rural areas to emergency care. The model has reduced maternal mortality by up to 30% in some regions and has saved thousands of lives. Finance — Through fintech platforms M-Pesa, Vodapay and Vodacash, Vodacom has connected 87.7 million people to financial services across Africa, from remittances and savings to credit and insurance. These services facilitate $460 billion in transactions annually to empower individuals and businesses.

“These examples highlight a simple truth: when connectivity is meaningful, it drives resilience, inclusion, and opportunity,” Joosub said.

Joosub said that three key issues must be addressed to realise the full promise of digital transformation in Africa.

Firstly, telecoms infrastructure expansion must prioritise quality and resilience, not just coverage.

“Strategic deployment of 4G and 5G, investment in rural networks, and reliable power supply are essential,” he explained.

Secondly, the cost of devices and data puts them out of reach for many households. On this front, Vodacom has rolled out its financing model, Easy2Own.

This allows customers to pay for smartphones in micro-instalments. Vodacom also provides flexible data bundles tied to local conditions, and zero-rated access to essential platforms like ConnectU.

To further expand life-changing broadband services, Joosub called for policy improvements, including regulatory frameworks evolving to support:

Infrastructure sharing

Increased competition

Making affordable spectrum available

Removing duties on smartphones

Creating an enabling environment for innovation in rural and underserved markets

Ensuring the proper usage of universal service funds

Joosub said that governments, private sector players, civil society, and development partners should work together to scale inclusive, affordable, and empowered digital access.

He said each could bring their own unique strengths to the table — from investment and expertise in policy frameworks to outreach and skills-building.

“Africa’s digital future will not be defined by the number of people who can simply connect, but by the opportunities those connections unlock for education, health, financial inclusion, and shared prosperity,” Joosub said.

“Vodacom is committed to driving this transformation so that every African can participate meaningfully in the digital age.”