Elon Musk bets R295 billion on Starlink cellphone coverage

Anyone who’s driven into the mountains or gone camping knows what it’s like to be without mobile phone service. Elon Musk wants to solve that, and he just put $17 billion (R295 billion) toward the problem.

The SpaceX chief executive officer recently agreed to buy a valuable cache of airwave licenses that will help him create a seamless mobile satellite communication network — no antenna or clunky hardware needed.

With a new infusion of spectrum, his Starlink satellite network will eventually be able to provide all the features of cell phone service — from voice calling to high-quality video streams.

Following the deal with EchoStar last week, SpaceX becomes the first company to amass control of the satellite constellations in outer space, the launch infrastructure to deliver them there, and the potential for direct connections with mobile devices on the ground.

The deal transforms satellite calling “from a novelty or emergency feature into a core, marketable network attribute, fundamentally changing the competitive landscape,” Roger Entner, an analyst and founder of Recon Analytics, wrote in an analysis of the deal.

The purchase widens the gulf between SpaceX and rivals such as AST SpaceMobile Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Globalstar Inc. in the race for ubiquitous coverage.

SpaceX is already the dominant player in launch services, and Starlink has the biggest network of satellites — some 8,000 — delivering internet service across the globe.

The new spectrum licenses from EchoStar will let Starlink expand its direct-to-cell constellation of 600 satellites in low-earth orbit, enabling it to provide more feature-rich broadband service, even in mobile dead zones.

Scott Wisniewski, president of AST SpaceMobile, said the Starlink spectrum deal is a “validation of the massive market opportunity for space-based connectivity.”

Starlink will still need one of the wireless carriers to provide seamless coverage in cities because dense areas require more ground-based infrastructure.

SpaceX has had an agreement with T-Mobile US since 2022 to use Musk’s satellites to fill gaps in T-Mobile’s 5G wireless network. T-Mobile began testing the service in February and rolled it out broadly in July.

The Starlink service can be tacked on for an additional $10 a month to most T-Mobile wireless plans. The company credits the satellite perk with convincing more customers to upgrade.

With Starlink’s arrival, competition for subscribers among the Big Three wireless carriers in the US has taken on a new dimension.

AT&T and Verizon Communications will have to jockey with T-Mobile to offer broader coverage and better service far from their cell towers.

Satellite-to-cell capability was initially expected to be “a nice little niche-y perk for people who go camping in national parks,” said Craig Moffett, an analyst at MoffettNathanson.

“It’s turned out that customers are a lot more interested than anyone expected.”

SpaceX’s deal with EchoStar gives T-Mobile a jumpstart on the competition, as its customers are in line to get the Starlink network upgrades first.

AT&T and Verizon have already partnered with AST SpaceMobile for satellite service capabilities, and Verizon is also working with Amazon’s Project Kuiper.

But both satellite companies are still ramping up commercial operations. SpaceX remains far ahead and could use its latest win to lure the other carriers onto its own network.

Turning early mover advantage into industry dominance

Musk “is making a play to say, ‘We want to be so preemptive in our capability that no one else even bothers to compete,’” according to Moffett.

SpaceX’s newly acquired spectrum has some unique characteristics that could help the company gain independence from T-Mobile and offer space-based mobile service on its own terms.

The AWS-4 spectrum from EchoStar is prized specifically because it’s dual-use, allowing SpaceX to control the connection from the ground to its satellites directly.

That’s why Musk pushed hard to convince the Federal Communications Commission to free up those airwaves, arguing that EchoStar Chairman Charlie Ergen was “spectrum squatting.”

Earlier this summer, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr pressured the debt-laden EchoStar to sell some of its airwaves that he believed weren’t being put to effective use.

T-Mobile customers won’t be the only ones with Starlink access for long. As part of the sale to SpaceX, customers of EchoStar’s wireless brand Boost Mobile will also get satellite coverage.

The deal indicates “that the current exclusivity agreement with T-Mobile in the US will not carry over to the new system,” satellite industry analyst Tim Farrar wrote in a note.

Verizon is the “most plausible new US partner” for the upgraded Starlink system, which could be announced in the coming months, he said.

Starlink President Gwynne Shotwell said the company “will be now initiating discussions with telcos in a different way. Now it’s our spectrum, but we want to work with them,” she said, speaking at a space conference in Paris this week.

SpaceX’s planned network expansion could also discourage Apple from building out its own supplementary satellite partnership with Globalstar, which connects the iPhone to space for texting, roadside assistance and emergency services.

Apple is already also working with T-Mobile and SpaceX, adding a more sophisticated layer of satellite connectivity to iPhones that will eventually include voice and data.

It will take about two years for consumer phones to incorporate the airwave signals — something that SpaceX is already working on with chip manufacturers. In the meantime, SpaceX must also build and launch new satellites that are compatible with the spectrum.

If Musk’s vision succeeds, a customer could eventually receive service on their phone or other device whether they’re at home on WiFi powered by an outdoor Starlink antenna or outside roaming on mobile.

“It would be a comprehensive solution,” Musk said during a video interview at the All-In podcast conference.

Still, Musk doesn’t expect the Big Three to disappear entirely. Even though Musk just bought a large and valuable swath of the airwaves, it’s still a fraction of what the traditional mobile carriers hold.

“We’re not going to put the other carriers out of business,” Musk said.

Down the road, though, Musk didn’t deny that he might have greater ambitions than filling mobile-service gaps.

When asked whether he’d eventually like to buy one of the traditional mobile carriers like Verizon, he quipped that it’s “not out of the question.”