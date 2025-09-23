Internet cable company that revolutionised broadband in South Africa takes big hit

South African telecommunications company Seacom took a big financial hit due to an undersea cable break caused by conflict in the Middle East in 2024, according to Remgro’s latest annual results.

For the year ending June 2025, Seacom’s contribution to Remgro’s headline earnings amounted to R12 million, down 78% from R55 million the year before.

Remgro said Seacom’s results were negatively impacted by higher managed capacity costs and once-off cable repair costs following an outage on the northern segment of the Seacom submarine cable in the second half of 2024.

Remgro holds a 30% stake in Seacom, which offers two fibre-optic cable pairs between South Africa and Europe.

Launched in 2009, Seacom was the first submarine cable to land in South Africa to challenge Telkom’s monopoly over international fibre bandwidth.

Its entry to the market made international bandwidth much more affordable, key to enabling the first truly uncapped broadband Internet products in the country.

Seacom’s 17,000km cable runs from Mtunzini in KwaZulu-Natal northwards along Africa’s west coast and through the Red Sea, before passing through Egypt and the Mediterranean to its other end in Marseille, France.

Seacom suffered two cable breaks in 2024. The break in the northern section occurred in the Red Sea in February 2024 following an attack on a cargo ship by Houthi militants.

The ship was forced to drop anchor, severing the Seacom, AAE-1, and EIG cables, disrupting Internet traffic between Africa and Europe and Asia and Europe.

Repairs on the cables could only begin several months later due to the Red Sea being an area of conflict and control over Yemeni waters being split between two factions.

Following months of negotiations between the cable operators and the two governments, Seacom repaired the cable in the third quarter of 2024.

The higher managed costs can be attributed to Seacom having to reroute all other IP-based services destined for Europe and other regions via the Equiano, PEACE, and WACS cables running along Africa’s west coast.

Seacom continued carrying traffic along Africa’s east coast between South Africa and Kenya, although a part of that link also took damage in May 2024.

Repairs on that break were conducted in the first half of 2024, with the financial impact accounted for in Remgro’s previous annual financial results.

Despite Seacom’s lower earnings, Remgro increased the intrinsic and book values of its shareholding in the company.

The intrinsic value was increased from R683 million to R811 million, while the book value jumped from R131 billion to R151 billion. That puts Seacom’s valuation at roughly R2.7 billion.