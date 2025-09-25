Seacom 2.0 coming to South Africa

Seacom has announced the launch of SEACOM 2.0, a submarine cable system it says is poised to redefine connectivity across the Indian Ocean Basin, Middle East, Mediterranean, and Southern Europe.

In 2009, Seacom’s first privately owned subsea cable connected countries around the Indian Ocean, slashed connectivity costs by 300% and enabled the launch of true uncapped broadband in South Africa.

Seacom’s existing 17,000km cable runs from Mtunzini in KwaZulu-Natal northwards along Africa’s west coast and through the Red Sea, before passing through Egypt and the Mediterranean to its other end in Marseille, France.

The new cable follows the same route and adds several others, offering a maximum design capacity of 2,000 Tbps (2 petabits per second).

“As the region braces for unprecedented growth, home to 2.9 billion people across 33 nations, with youthful populations and a surging middle class, Seacom 2.0 aims to future-proof infrastructure for decades to come,” it said.

“By 2030, networks are expected to carry over 10 billion AI agents, and Seacom 2.0 will serve as the backbone for this AI-driven revolution.”

Looking further ahead, Seacom said the system is engineered to support a world population of 10 billion by 2050, with the Indian Ocean Basin projected to house half of humanity.

Seacom said its new system would be no ordinary cable. Seacom 2.0 introduces a 48-fibre-pair architecture, a leap in design that it said is tailored for high-capacity, low-latency AI workloads.

Cable landing stations will transform into AI communication nodes, seamlessly linking African nations’ sovereign AI infrastructure to global data hubs.

“But SEACOM 2.0 is more than capacity, it is a commitment to resilience,” Seacom stated.

“After recent cable disruptions exposed vulnerabilities, the project adopts diversified routes closer to African shores and open, carrier-neutral landing points to reduce risks and enhance security.”

Seacom said this design ensures uninterrupted connectivity while reinforcing Africa’s digital sovereignty.

“It is also a strategic decision that transforms coastal nations from passive endpoints into active custodians of global digital flow,” it said.

“The system will act as a gateway for landlocked regions, such as the SADC and East African markets, reducing reliance on single routes and positioning countries as hubs for content and applications providers.”

Seacom Group CEO Alpheus Mangale said the project’s success will hinge on strategic partnerships with governments, regulators, and industry stakeholders.

Over the past year, Seacom has engaged with leaders across existing and potential landing countries to align with their regulations, co-invest in infrastructure, and maximise local value.

“Seacom 2.0 is more than a cable, it’s the foundation of a shared AI-driven future,” said Mangale.

“This project isn’t just about connecting people; it is about ensuring Africa and its neighbours control their digital destinies. By enabling open access and regional integration, we are creating a system that is resilient, sustainable, and inclusive.”

Seacom takes financial hit

Remgro published its annual financial results earlier this week, reporting that Seacom took a big financial hit due to an undersea cable break caused by conflict in the Middle East in 2024.

For the year ending June 2025, Seacom’s contribution to Remgro’s headline earnings amounted to R12 million, down 78% from R55 million the year before.

Remgro said Seacom’s results were negatively impacted by higher managed capacity costs and once-off cable repair costs following an outage on the northern segment of the Seacom submarine cable in the second half of 2024.

Remgro holds a 30% stake in Seacom, which currently offers two fibre-optic cable pairs between South Africa and Europe.

Seacom suffered two cable breaks in 2024. The break in the northern section occurred in the Red Sea in February 2024 following an attack by Houthi militants on a cargo ship.

The ship was forced to drop anchor, severing the Seacom, AAE-1, and EIG cables, disrupting Internet traffic between Africa and Europe, and Asia and Europe.

Repairs on the cables could only begin several months later due to the Red Sea being an area of conflict and control over Yemeni waters being split between two factions.

Following months of negotiations between the cable operators and the two governments, Seacom repaired the cable in the third quarter of 2024.

The higher managed costs can be attributed to Seacom having to reroute all other IP-based services destined for Europe and other regions via the Equiano, PEACE, and WACS cables running along Africa’s west coast.

Seacom continued carrying traffic along Africa’s east coast between South Africa and Kenya, although a part of that link also took damage in May 2024.

Repairs on that break were conducted in the first half of 2024, with the financial impact accounted for in Remgro’s previous annual financial results.

Despite Seacom’s lower earnings, Remgro increased the intrinsic and book values of its shareholding in the company.

The intrinsic value was increased from R683 million to R811 million, while the book value jumped from R131 billion to R151 billion. That puts Seacom’s valuation at roughly R2.7 billion.