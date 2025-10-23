Huawei beats ZTE, Nokia, and Ericsson

Press Pulse’s latest online media sentiment report revealed that Huawei achieved the best score in the mobile vendor category, followed by ZTE, Nokia, and Ericsson.

The ranking showed that Huawei’s media strategy and execution are superior to those of its main competitors.

Huawei’s strategy means it receives more frequent positive exposure on large and influential publications than ZTE, Nokia, and Ericsson.

The media sentiment is tracked by Press Pulse, which developed an artificial intelligence (AI) sentiment-measuring system for online media reports.

The system focuses on South African business reporting from top-tier media publications and measures companies’ success in achieving positive exposure.

The sentiment ranking is based on the number of positive, neutral, or negative articles and the reach and influence of the publication where they are published.

Simply put, the more positive articles a company receives, the better its sentiment ranking. The inverse also holds.

Online media in South Africa is highly influential, so companies invest heavily in public relations and content marketing to get positive exposure.

However, before Press Pulse’s new sentiment system, companies found it difficult to track their performance accurately.

The good news is that new advances in artificial intelligence have made it possible to measure media sentiment objectively.

The system uses natural language processing and deep learning for accurate sentiment detection.

Press Pulse makes it easy for companies to track their online media sentiment and gain insight into how they can improve.

Media sentiment analysis for mobile network vendors

Companies spend millions annually to ensure they get positive media exposure and remain top-of-mind.

It is an essential part of an effective marketing strategy, as it helps to ensure they are top-of-mind when making purchasing decisions.

The chart below shows the online media sentiment scores for Huawei, ZTE, Nokia, and Ericsson.