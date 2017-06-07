KnysnaFire – “Knysna is burning down”

Fires in the Southern Cape, which are causing massive devastation in towns like Knysna, have already claimed four lives.

The fires started on Tuesday night, and while there were some successes in containing a few fires, strong winds mean that other fires are raging out of control.

Knysna, which has a population of around 77,000, is particularly hard hit, with many properties burning and an electricity blackout in the town.

Well known columnist and Knysna resident Ivo Vegter said “Knysna is burning down. This is a disaster of epic proportions. I’m stuck in fleeing traffic”.

He added that the Knysna Provincial Hospital was burning, and that the whole town was evacuating.

The Eden District Disaster Management Centre said in a statement that it was liaising with the George Municipality to obtain Go George buses to assist with evacuating people.

For the interim people are being moved by taxis and other vehicles to the Loerie Park area in the town.

News24 has reported that roads are closed between Plettenberg bay and Knysna and Sedgefield and Knysna.

“There are only two routes into Knysna – both have been closed due to the fires,” News24 said.

Knysna fire photos