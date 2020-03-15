ANC wants to buy a soccer team using taxpayer money

The ANC in the Northern Cape wants to acquire a soccer team in the Absa Premier Soccer League (PSL), according to a report in the Sunday Times.

The provincial government plans to acquire the team using R30 million of taxpayer money, and the new team will be named the Northern Cape Football Club, the report stated.

ANC Northern Cape provincial secretary Deshi Ngxanga told the Sunday Times that this move was being considered to improve sports tourism in the province, with the premier already being assigned to explore the possibility of the acquisition.

“We said the Free State is next to us and they have soccer teams there, but for us, we want to push sports tourism in the province,” Ngxanga said.

“We then identified a sporting code that might fast-track the issue of sports tourism and that’s when the idea of a soccer team came about.”

“We said the government of the Northern Cape province must implement it. The premier has already started this process and has reported to us that they have made progress,” he said.

No ANC branding allowed

South African Football Association general manager of legal compliance and membership Tebogo Motlanthe told the Sunday Times that there was no rule to prevent this acquisition, but the party would not be able to promote itself through the team name or kit colours.

“They can have ownership and run the club, but it cannot be used as a platform to promote themselves,” he said.

“They cannot use the name of the party as part of the name of the team. They also cannot use the colours of the party because that would be tantamount to promotion also.”

The Northern Cape government is expected to pay at least R30 million for the acquisition of a football team, with Ngxanga stating that the ANC “will not pay a single cent for it”.

Tender for dangerous ambulances

The ANC in the Northern Cape recently came under fire from former banker and whistleblower Hennie de Beer, who said that Premier Zamani Saul had acquired 27 Toyota Quantum ambulances that were improperly converted.

De Beer told MyBroadband that the vehicles handed over included illegally-converted Toyota Quantum panel vans which were not homologated.

Just two months after Zamani handed over the converted Quantum panel van ambulances to the Northern Cape provincial hospitals, one of the vehicles was involved in an accident.

In August 2019, the driver of one of the new Northern Cape ambulances lost control of the vehicle and it rolled.

49-year-old Ishmael Leeuw, a paramedic, was killed, and the driver was injured along with two nurses. Leeuw was sitting in the “passenger” compartment of the converted ambulance when the accident occurred.