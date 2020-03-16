Virgin Active and Planet Fitness during coronavirus – What you need to know

Virgin Active and Planet Fitness have implemented measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus at their training facilities.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing several extreme restrictions in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus in South Africa.

These include travel bans to high-risk countries and the closure of schools, as well as discouraging local travel and imposing a ban on gatherings of over 100 people.

Additionally, Ramaphosa called on the management of businesses such as malls, entertainment centres, and “other places frequented by large numbers of people” to improve health control measures.

An example of such places is commercial gyms.

Two of the biggest training club franchises in South Africa – Virgin Active and Planet Fitness – have confirmed that their facilities will remain open and operational following the announcement.

Virgin Active

Virgin Active said it has made hand sanitiser available to all its members, in addition to providing disinfectant spray and paper towels for wiping down equipment.

It has further implemented stringent cleaning protocols which are supplemented by the use of hospital-grade cleaning products which contain G-Cide, a disinfectant used in surgery.

To avoid unnecessary contact, members will not need to hand over their cards to an employee upon entry to a gym and can scan themselves in.

It also advised members to do the following:

Be sensible and practise good hygiene.

Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing.

Wash your hands regularly.

Use the disinfectant spray and paper towels to wipe down equipment.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness confirmed that it has taken additional hygiene measures in all its clubs to protect its members.

Head of Marketing at Planet Fitness Gillian Elson said the gym follows strict sanitation rules in all of its clubs and with its equipment.

Among the new measures, it will be opening earlier and briefly closing at 12:00 for the sanitising and deep cleaning of equipment.

“We have taken additional measures by having more staff on the floor to sanitize the equipment throughout the day and particularly after use,” Elson stated.

It will also ensure members have access to 60% alcohol-based hand sanitiser and disinfectant products.

Planet Fitness appealed to members to help prevent the spread of the virus by practising good public hygiene.

It provided the following tips to members:

Wear training gloves.

Use two towels: one for wiping sweat from your face and the other for wiping equipment before or after use.

Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid shaking hands.

Avoid close personal contact: keep a distance of at least 1.5m.

Wash your hands regularly.

Make sure you are the only one touching and drinking from your water bottle.

Stay at home if you are not feeling well.

Discovery Vitality gym discounts

Despite the assurances above, the coronavirus pandemic has left Discovery Vitality members worried they could lose out on their savings if they decide not to go the gym as required.

In response to this, Discovery has announced a special concession which will make it easier for its members to reach their gym targets for the next two months.

“When we look back at the end of March… you will only need to have done 30 workouts instead of the usual 36. We will do the same at the end of April, too,” Discovery said.

“This means that Vitality members who go to gym regularly won’t have to worry about their gym benefit dropping for at least the next two months,” it stated.

Discovery said it will continue to monitor the situation and update members as more information becomes available.