116 cases of coronavirus now in South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that there are now over 100 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in South Africa.

In a statement shared by the NICD on Twitter, Mkhize said South Africa now has 116 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“This means that there has been an increase of 31 new cases from yesterday’s announcement,” Mkhize said.

There are now 16 new cases in Gauteng, three in KwaZulu-Natal, two in Mpumalanga, and 10 in the Western Cape.

Mkhize added there were additional incidents of local transmission and the department was collating information on how these patients were infected.

“Today we have a further increase of six local transmission cases,” Mkhize said.

Tracking local transmissions

“As part of tracking and tracing, we have collated background information on how these patients were infected. We will provide information to the public, so as to give a sense of how these local transmissions occur,” he added.

“We will however not disclose full details as this information is subject to patient confidentiality which we are bound by.”

This follows shortly after Mkhize announced the total number of cases in the country had risen to 85.

These cases included a 2-year-old boy from the Western Cape, the youngest confirmed coronavirus patient in South Africa.

South Africa has so far conducted 3,070 tests, with 2,954 negative cases, and 116 positive cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases is distributed between the provinces as follows:

Gauteng – 61

Western Cape – 31

KwaZulu-Natal – 19

Mpumalanga – 4

Limpopo – 1

The infographic below details the current COVD-19 statistics in South Africa.

