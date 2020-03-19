South African coronavirus cases rise to 150

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that there are now 150 South Africans who have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

This means the number of infected South Africans has increased by 34, as yesterday the figure was 116 South Africans.

In a clip posted to the presidency’s Twitter account, Ramaphosa announced the new figures and said they were worrying.

“The level of infection has now risen to 150 and that for us is concerning because it already tells us if you extrapolate that it could start rising in greater numbers,” said Ramaphosa.

He added that this news reinforces the government’s message about social distancing.

Coronavirus crackdown in Gauteng

The news follows Gauteng Premier David Makhura outlining the provincial government’s plan to deal with the pandemic.

Makhura announced the names of the Members of the Executive Council (MECs) who will form part of the COVID-19 Executive Council Steering Committee to deal with the COVID-19 in the province.

“This response is necessary as the province has the largest number of cases, standing at 61 people testing positive for the coronavirus,” said Makhura.

“Gauteng is the most vulnerable province, as it is a point of entry in aviation. The province has the highest population. The province is densely populated and has the highest transport network that connects to the rest of the continent.”

“Our capital city Tshwane is the second-largest diplomatic capital after Washington DC,” Makhura added.

Makhura said the provincial government would introduce a number of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus – particularly in the transport sector.

