274 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa

The number of confirmed South African cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus has climbed to 274, according to Health Minister Zwele Mkhize.

The minister announced on Sunday night that cases have gone up by 34 from Saturday afternoon.

According to a summary provided in the update, Gauteng currently has the highest number of confirmed cases with 132, followed by the Western Cape with 88.

After recording the first case of the coronavirus in South Africa, KwaZulu-Natal now stands at 36.

Most of the infected were between 21 and 60 years of age.

69 cases were reported among persons aged between 31 and 40, while 63 were confirmed in the age group of 51 to 60 years.

According to the NICD, a total of 9,315 tests have been conducted in South Africa, 9,041 of which came up negative.

Announcement delayed

President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to address the country on matters related to COVID-19 on Sunday evening.

Earlier in the day, Ramaphosa met with business leaders and opposition parties at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

By Sunday night, the president was still engaged in meetings with various stakeholders on the outbreak.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu told the media that it was in the best interest of the country that the president be well-advised before speaking to the nation.

“Among other issues is to look at the effect on our people by this coronavirus and how do we mitigate against that effect. So that is the issue before the national command council,” said Mthembu.

Public facilities closed

The Gauteng Provincial Government sent out a tweet on Sunday in which it stated that a number of public facilities have been closed to help curb the spread of the virus.

These include museums, art centres, swimming pools, braai and picnic spots, and camping sites.

Other closed facilities in the province include:

Community halls/Civic centres

Stadia

Picnic and spray parks

City sports fields

Nature reserves and resorts

Below is the full statement and breakdown of all current confirmed cases from the Department of Health.

