402 confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Africa

South Africa now has 402 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a statement by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in South Africa on Sunday was reported as 274.

This follows the Gauteng Provincial Government sending out a tweet on Sunday stating that a number of public facilities have been closed to help stop the spread of the virus.

These include museums, art centres, swimming pools, braai and picnic spots, and camping sites.

Other closed facilities in the province include community halls, stadiums, sports fields, and nature reserves.

Confirmed cases

The table below details the current confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Africa.

Province Number of Infections Eastern Cape 2 Free State 13 Gauteng 207 KwaZulu-Natal 60 Limpopo 4 Mpumalanga 9 North West 4 Western Cape 100 Norther Cape 2 Unknown 1

Age Group Number of Infections Unknown 129 1 to 10 years 9 11 to 20 years 6 21 to 30 years 52 31 to 40 years 69 41 to 50 years 42 51 to 60 years 63 61 to 70 years 20 71 to 80 years 11 81 to 90 years 1

SA military intervention

South African military forces may also be deployed to patrol the country’s streets in a bid to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. This is according to a recent report in the Sunday Times.

Mkhize told the Sunday Times that “if current restrictions do not limit the virus’s spread, the army will soon be patrolling the streets to enforce them”.

“We might have to begin to bring in the army to go out and work around the people, talk to them about hygiene, getting them to go sanitise, and so on,” said Mkhize.

The report stated that if current restrictions – which include travel bans and preventing gatherings of over 100 people – fail to stop the spread of the coronavirus, a subsequent national lockdown could be put in place.

If a lockdown fails to stop the spread, a national “state of emergency” could be introduced.

COVID-19 coronavirus statistics in SA

