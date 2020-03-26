927 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed that there are now more than 900 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed there are 927 positive cases in the country.

This is an increase of around 218 cases in one day – the biggest daily increase which has been recorded in the country.

The NICD added that 20,471 tests were conducted and that there has still not been a death in South Africa.

Gauteng has 409 cases, followed by the Western Cape with 229 and KwaZulu-Natal with 134.

“As we approach the national lockdown period of 21 days, we remind everyone that human behavior is key to preventing the spread of the virus,” the NICD said.

21-day lockdown

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing a nationwide lockdown for 21 days which kicks in on midnight tonight.

The lockdown will end on 16 April and all South Africans must stay at home during the lockdown, he said.

Emergency services, security services, and other essential services workers will be allowed to continue with their work.

Those involved in the production and supply of food and basic goods will also be allowed to work.

Companies in the energy provision, medical supply, laboratory, essential transport – including petrol stations – and essential financial services sectors will also continue to operate.

SA military forces will be deployed along with the SA Police to ensure the restrictions are adhered to.

The most effective way to prevent infections is through basic changes in hygiene and behaviour, said Ramaphosa.

“Staying at home is the preferred best defence against the virus,” he said.