The government has announced that there are now 1,170 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa, with one confirmed death.

This is an increase of 243 cases over the last day – the biggest daily increase ever recorded in the country.

High-profile individuals are now ranking among those who tested positive for the coronavirus, including evangelist Angus Buchan.

The ACDP has also announced that both its President, Reverend Kenneth Meshoe and MP Steve Swart tested positive for the coronavirus.

Earlier today, Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize has announced that two South Africans have died after being infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“This morning, we wake South Africans up with sad news that we now have our first deaths resulting from COVID-19,” Mkhize said in a statement.

“These two deaths occurred in the Western Cape. One at a private hospital and the other at a public hospital.”

This number has now been revised, with 1 confirmed death and 1 death which is suspected to be related to COVID-19.

National lockdown

South Africa’s 21-day lockdown is now in effect, with only essential services allowed to continue functioning as normal.

Several citizens have already been arrested for breaching the restrictions of the lockdown on the morning of Friday 27 March 2020.

Regulations related to the lockdown prohibit the sale of alcohol and gatherings of any kind during the period.

People are also not allowed to go jogging, walk their dog in public, or move between districts or provinces.

There are also restrictions on visiting cinemas, bars and shebeens, restaurants, hotels, nightclubs, lodges, and beaches – many of which are closed for the lockdown.

Police Minister Bheki Cele warned that those who break the rules will be arrested and face a fine or even jail time.

