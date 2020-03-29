Khayelitsha records first coronavirus case

Western Cape premier Alan Winde announced on Sunday (29 March) that Khayelitsha has recorded its first Covid-19 coronavirus case as Western Cape infections climbed to 310.

The informal township has a population nearing 400,000 people. As of 00h01 on March 29, the Western Cape had recorded 310 Covid-19 infections, the premier said.

The Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced a total of 1,187 confirmed Coronavirus cases in South Africa, as at Saturday, 28 March.

Gauteng, up till that point had the highest number of cases, with 533 people testing positive for the virus, followed by the Western Cape with 271 cases – which is now at 310.

Health MEC Bandile Masuku revealed at a media briefing in Midrand on Sunday that the number of positive coronavirus cases in Gauteng has increased to 545 – including six healthcare workers.



KwaZulu-Natal had 156 cases, Frees State 68, North West six, Mpumalanga 10, Limpopo 11, Eastern Cape 10 and Northern Cape five.

Globally, coronavirus cases has jumped to 697,609, with 33,116 deaths, and 148,447 recoveries.

District breakdown

City of Cape Town – 256

Cape Winelands – 17

Garden Route – 21

Overberg – 7

Subdistrict breakdown

Cape Town Metro Sub-Districts

Western-106

Southern-98

Northern-16

Tygerberg-15

Eastern-10

Klipfontein-5

Mitchells Plain-5

Khayelitsha- 1

Other sub-districts

Bitou – 9

Stellenbosch – 8

Drakenstein – 6

George – 6

Overstrand – 5

Breede Valley – 3

Hessequa – 3

Mossel Bay – 3

Swellendam – 1

Theewaterskloof – 1

Unknown*: 9

*District information is still pending or not yet verified

“We have seen another increase in the number of residents admitted to hospital as a result of the virus, with 14 currently hospitalised, three of these in intensive care,” Winde said in a statement.

“Today we have started providing sub-district information across the Western Cape, including in the City of Cape Town. The stats show us that this virus is spreading, reaching communities across our province.

“Each and every one these cases, from Khayelitsha and Mitchell’s Plain to Mossel Bay – is of very serious concern for my government.”

The premier said that response teams are treating the development of cases in informal areas “with the urgency and seriousness it deserves”, following up with every contact and ensuring isolation.

“We appeal to the public to not stigmatise this virus – no one is immune, and we ask for understanding and assistance to those in need of help. Mostly, if we are break its spread, we need to be open about it.”

Winde stressed that these stats again demonstrate why abiding by this lock-down is so essential.

“It is imperative that people everywhere – across the length and breadth of our province – obey the rules of the lockdown to prevent further spread in our communities,” he said.

You are only allowed to leave your home to buy food, go to the pharmacy, get medical attention or collect a social grant, unless you are working in an essential service.

If you do leave your home, you must ensure that you keep distance between yourself and others- while you are walking, shopping, taking transport, and standing in queues. Combined with regular hand washing, not touching your face, and sneezing or coughing into your arm or a tissue, this is the best line of defense we have against contracting the virus. Remember, there is no cure.

BusinessTech