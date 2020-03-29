1,280 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize has announced there are now 1,280 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in South Africa.

This is an increase of 93 from the previously reported figure of 1,187.

The current breakdown of cases in provinces is as follows:

Gauteng – 584

Western Cape – 310

Kwazulu-Natal 167

Free State – 72

North West – 6

Mpumalanga – 11

Limpopo – 12

Eastern Cape – 12

Northern Cape – 6

Unallocated – 100

Second death recorded

Additionally, Mkhize announced that South Africa has suffered the second death of a patient who tested positive for the virus.

The deceased was a 74-year-old man who had been in ICU in a private hospital in Ladysmith.

He had travelled to the Kruger National Park with his family and returned with flu-like symptoms.

He was confirmed to be COVID-19 positive on 27 March.

“It has been reported to us that the deceased patient had an underlying skin cancer condition (melanoma), which had already complicated,” said the Mkhize.

The deceased presented with the following symptoms

Respiratory distress

Shortness of breath

Cardiac failure

Decreased saturation

Temperature in excess of 38 degrees

“The deceased’s family, 14 health workers, including 3 specialist doctors, who were in contact with him are now in quarantine and being monitored,” said Mkhize.

First case of coronavirus in Khayelitsha

Western Cape premier Alan Winde announced earlier today that Khayelitsha has recorded its first coronavirus case.

The informal township has a population nearing 400,000 people.

“Today we have started providing sub-district information across the Western Cape, including in the City of Cape Town,” said Winde.

“The stats show us that this virus is spreading, reaching communities across our province.”

“Each and every one these cases, from Khayelitsha and Mitchell’s Plain to Mossel Bay – is of very serious concern for my government,” Winde said.

“It is imperative that people everywhere obey the rules of the lockdown to prevent further spread in our communities.”