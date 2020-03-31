5 deaths and 1,353 coronavirus cases in South Africa

Update: Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize has said there have been five deaths as a result of COVID-19 in South Africa.

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize has announced there are now 1,353 COVID-19 coronavirus cases in South Africa. There have been five deaths as a result of the virus, added the minister.

Mkhize said that 39,500 people have been tested for the virus to date in South Africa.

A provincial breakdown of the confirmed cases is as follows:

Gauteng – 633

Western Cape – 325

KwaZulu-Natal – 179

Free State – 74

Limpopo – 14

Mpumalanga – 12

Eastern Cape – 12

North West – 8

Northern Cape – 6

A number of the total cases are also unallocated at this time, said the minister.

Confirmed cases rise

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing on 30 March there were 1,326 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa.

Mkhize had previously announced on 29 March that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa was 1,280.

Do not wear a mask and gloves

The Western Cape Health Department has warned South Africans against wearing gloves and masks during the 21-day lockdown, stating these items can actually help to spread the coronavirus.

“Many people feel that they can protect themselves against COVID-19 by wearing personal protection equipment such as gloves and masks as a precaution,” the department said.

“If you are not ill and not in close contact with someone who has coronavirus, you do not need to wear a mask or gloves.”

“Scientific evidence proves that by wearing a mask, if it is not needed, you may put yourself at higher risk because you fiddle with the mask and then transfer germs from your hands to your face.”

