Increase in number of new coronavirus cases in South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced there are now 1,462 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in South Africa.

This is up from yesterday’s number of total cases, which stood at 1,380.

The daily increase in the number of cases is therefore 82. This is up from the previous daily increase of 27 cases.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said that even though this is a bigger increase than seen in recent days, the figures are still more muted than expected – something he attributes to lockdown mechanisms.

However, he said it is still early days, and more infections are expected, so government and all citizens must not falter or waver and keep following the regulations.

In terms of deaths, Mkhize said that five deaths are confirmed, with two still being investigated which will be reported once confirmed.

New cases in South Africa

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in South Africa this week is currently trending below the estimates that the Department of Health were working off of.

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize told journalists on Tuesday they expected the total number of confirmed cases to have reached between 4,000 and 5,000 by around 2 April.

The projections the government used to predict the number of infections in South Africa are understandable. Data from elsewhere in the world shows the number of coronavirus infections increases suddenly and exponentially.

Flattening the exponential curve of infection has required drastic intervention by governments, such as imposing strict physical distancing rules, intense contact tracing, or placing their countries under lockdown.

