There are now 1,655 positive Covid-19 cases in South Africa

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize has announced there are 1,655 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in South Africa. This is an increase of 70 cases from yesterday.

Gauteng has the highest number of cases with 704, followed by the Western Cape on 454 and KwaZulu Natal on 246.

Mkhize also announced that two more South Africans have died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to eleven.

The two latest deaths are an 82-year-old male and an 86 year-old male. They both had underlying health conditions.

The table below provides an overview of the latest coronavirus statistics in South Africa.

Province Number of cases Gauteng 704 Western Cape 454 KwaZulu-Natal 246 Free State 87 Eastern Cape 31 Limpopo 19 Mpumalanga 18 North West 11 Northern Cape 8 Unallocated 77

New cases in South Africa

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in South Africa is currently trending below estimates recently laid out by the Department of Health.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told journalists on Tuesday the government had expected the total number of confirmed cases to have reached between 4,000 and 5,000 by 2 April.

Data from other countries shows the number of coronavirus infections is likely to increase suddenly and exponentially – making this prediction understandable.

Flattening the exponential curve of infection has required drastic intervention by governments, such as imposing strict physical distancing rules, intense contact tracing, or placing their countries under lockdown.

Mkhize believes the case numbers will change drastically once the government rolls out testing to rural areas.