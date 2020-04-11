2,028 COVID-19 cases in South Africa

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize has stated that the total number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa has reached 2,028.

This is up from yesterday’s total of 2,003 cases.

75,053 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the country to date, added the minister. This is up from 73,028 tests which had been conducted by 10 April.

The total number of deaths in South Africa due to COVID-19 now stands at 25 people.

The latest death was that of a 61-year-old male from the Western Cape.

The minister said he had several underlying health conditions, including obesity and diabetes.

Lockdown extended

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced that the national lockdown will be extended by 14 days, and will now stay in effect until the end of April.

The president said there would be a big increase in testing for the virus over the next few weeks in order to identify and isolate the infected. Communities across the country will be screened, he stated.

He said this was necessary to contain the spread of the virus and avoid a massive loss of life in South Africa.

Confirmed cases of the virus in South Africa have followed an unexpected trend in recent days, however, with a sharp decline in new cases per day since the start of the lockdown.

This is unlike in countries such as the United States, Spain, and Italy, where there was a consistent increase in new cases until they reach a plateau.