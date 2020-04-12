2,173 coronavirus cases in South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that there are now 2,173 cases of coronavirus in South Africa.

This is an increase of 145 from the previously reported cases. The total number of tests conducted to date is 80,085.

“We are also seeing an increase in tests conducted at public laboratories,” Mkhize said.

“Of the 5,032 tests conducted in the past day, 3,192 were done in public laboratories.”

Mkhize did not announce an updated figure for the total deaths of patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The latest figure for coronavirus-related deaths in South Africa is 25, according to the official coronavirus portal.

The provincial breakdown for coronavirus cases in South Africa is detailed below:

Gauteng – 865

Western Cape – 587

KwaZulu-Natal – 443

Free State – 96

Eastern Cape – 88

Limpopo – 23

Mpumalanga – 21

North West – 19

Northern Cape – 16

Unallocated – 15

As at today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 2173. This is an increase of 145 from the previously reported cases. pic.twitter.com/iOI2wFr4bA — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 12, 2020

Lockdown extended

Ramaphosa announced on 9 April that the national lockdown will be extended by 14 days, and will now stay in effect until the end of the month.

The president said there would be a big increase in testing for the virus over the next few weeks in order to identify and isolate the infected. Communities across the country will be screened, he stated.

He said this was necessary to contain the spread of the virus and avoid a massive loss of life in South Africa.

Confirmed cases of the virus in South Africa have followed an unexpected trend in recent days, however, with a sharp decline in new cases per day since the start of the lockdown.

This is unlike in countries such as the United States, Spain, and Italy, where there was a consistent increase in new cases until they reach a plateau.

Mkhize said the government had initially expected between 4,000 and 5,000 cases by around 2 April.