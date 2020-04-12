Biggest daily COVID-19 increase in South Africa in two weeks

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that there are now 2,173 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa – a daily increase of 145.

This is the biggest daily increase since Friday 27 March when the national coronavirus lockdown kicked in.

What is noteworthy about the latest figures is that the number of daily tests increased to 5,032. This is the second highest number of daily tests since 27 March.

Mkhize said they have seen an increase in tests conducted at public laboratories. This is good news in the fight against the virus outbreak.

There is widespread concern that not enough tests are done to really understand the spread of the virus in South Africa.

This was confirmed by Mkhize, who said South Africa needs to conduct hundreds of thousands of tests to really understand the number of infections and the spread of the virus.

The Department of Health’s acting DG Anban Pillay also said not enough tests are being done to get a real picture of the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa.

A recent Rapport article said a shortage of COVID-19 test kits and the country’s inability to test more people are behind the lower-than-desired test rate.

The image below provides an overview of the latest coronavirus stats in South Africa.

Test and confirmed cases

There is a correlation between the number of tests conducted and the number of new daily coronavirus cases.

The reality is that new confirmed coronavirus cases can only be recorded with an increase in the number of tests.

Unless enough of the right people are tested, the number of new confirmed cases will not give a true reflection of the pandemic.

The number of new tests peaked on 27 March at 8,066 – the same day South Africa recorded its highest number of new COVID-19 infections.

Since then the number of new daily tests ranged between 1,225 and 5,098. The last day’s tests were therefore on the high-end.

The charts below show the number of new daily tests and the number of new daily COVID-19 infections over the last month.

Now read: South Africa is not doing enough coronavirus tests