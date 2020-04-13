Latest coronavirus cases and deaths in South Africa revealed

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced there are now 2,272 cases of coronavirus in South Africa. This is an increase of 99 cases from the previous day.

The total number of coronavirus tests conducted to date is 83,663, an increase of 3,578 over the past day.

Mkhize also announced that they recorded two more deaths caused by the coronavirus in South Africa.

While one of the deceased had an underlying health condition, the other case has raised concern as he was not in a risk group.

The charts below provide an overview of the new coronavirus tests and the number of new cases per day.

Lockdown extended

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on 9 April that the national lockdown will be extended by 14 days and will now stay in effect until the end of the month.

The president said there would be a big increase in testing for the virus over the next few weeks in order to identify and isolate the infected. Communities across the country will be screened, he stated.

He said this was necessary to contain the spread of the virus and avoid a massive loss of life in South Africa.

Confirmed cases of the virus in South Africa have followed an unexpected trend in recent days, however, with a sharp decline in new cases per day since the start of the lockdown.

This is unlike in countries such as the United States, Spain, and Italy, where there was a consistent increase in new cases until they reached a plateau.

Mkhize said the government had initially expected between 4,000 and 5,000 cases by around 2 April.

