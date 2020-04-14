27 deaths and 2,415 coronavirus cases in South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced there are 2,415 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in South Africa. This is an increase of 143 cases from the previous day.

The total number of coronavirus tests conducted to date is 87,022, an increase of 3,359 over the past day.

According to the South Africa coronavirus portal, there are now 27 deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus in South Africa.

There have been a total of 410 recoveries in the country.

Gauteng still accounts for the highest number of cases with 909, followed by the Western Cape with 643, and KwaZulu-Natal with 489.

The full provincial breakdown is shown below:

Gauteng – 909

Western Cape – 643

KwaZulu-Natal – 489

Free State – 174

Eastern Cape – 98

Limpopo – 24

Mpumalanga – 22

North West – 22

Northern Cape – 16

Unallocated – 18

As at today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 2415. — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 14, 2020

More tests needed

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on 9 April that the national lockdown will be extended by 14 days and will now stay in effect until the end of the month.

The president said there would be a big increase in testing for the virus over the next few weeks in order to identify and isolate the infected. Communities across the country will be screened, he stated.

He said this was necessary to contain the spread of the virus and avoid a massive loss of life in South Africa.

Department of Health acting director-general Anban Pillay recently told Rapport that there were not enough tests being done in South Africa, which is inhibiting the country’s ability to combat the virus.

Pillay told Parliament that not enough tests are being done to get a real picture of the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa.

Rapport added that the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) confirmed that test kits ordered three weeks ago from the USA had not arrived in the country yet.

These tests kits are needed to increase South Africa’s daily testing capability from 5,000 to 30,000 per day.

