New coronavirus stats in South Africa are bad news for the lockdown

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced there are now 2,506 COVID-19 cases in South Africa. This is an increase of 91 cases from the previous day.

The total number of cases in Gauteng is now 930, followed by the Western Cape with 657 and KwaZulu-Natal on 519.

The total number of coronavirus tests conducted to date is 90,515, an increase of 3,493 in the past day.

Mkhize has also revealed there are seven new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Africa, bringing the total number up to 34.

The table below shows the total number of coronavirus cases per province.

Province Number of cases Gauteng 930 Western Cape 657 KwaZulu-Natal 519 Eastern Cape 199 Free State 97 Limpopo 25 North West 23 Mpumalanga 22 Northern Cape 16 Unallocated 18

The most important figure to watch

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, chairperson of the Health Minister’s COVID-19 advisory group, said the most important figure for the country to watch is the average number of new daily coronavirus cases.

This figure shows whether the lockdown has been effective in curbing the spread of the virus. It will also inform the decision on whether to extend the national lockdown or not.

Last week, the average number of new daily coronavirus cases was 67. The 95% confidence interval for this number is 45 to 89 cases per day.

Karim provided four scenarios for the average number of daily cases between 10-16 April.

Equal to or above 90, then the lockdown continues.

45 to 89 and the positivity to screening ratio (CHW) is above 1 in 1,000, then continue the lockdown.

45 to 89 and the positivity to screening ratio (CHW) is equal to or below 1 in 1,000, then ease the lockdown.

Below or equal to 44 then ease the lockdown.

Karim explained this set of criteria gives South Africa clear guidance on how to deal with the lockdown.

Current situation

The chart below shows the average number of new daily cases between 10-15 April.

The red line, at 90 cases, is when the lockdown should continue. The green line, at 44 cases, is when lockdown should be eased.

At this stage, the average number of daily cases for the week is at 95.3. This is above the 90-case mark, which Karim said should result in a lockdown extension.

It should be noted that Karim’s criteria look at passive screening only. Should a significant number of cases this week be the result of active screening, this number may be reduced.

The breakdown of passive and active testing cases is, however, not provided by the Department of Health.

