Interesting coronavirus stats for South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize revealed last night that South Africa now has 2,605 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths attributed to the virus.

The total number of cases in Gauteng is now 969, followed by the Western Cape with 675, and KwaZulu-Natal on 539.

The growth in the number of COVID-19 cases is closely linked to the number of tests conducted. The number of coronavirus tests conducted to date in South Africa is 95,060 – a daily increase of 4,545.

Providing an overall picture

To put these numbers into perspective, Media Hack has created a regularly-updated dashboard which provides an overview of the COVID-19 coronavirus situation in South Africa.

The dashboard launched a few weeks ago with basic statistics like the infection rate, tests conducted, and the demographics of infected people.

Since then, the dashboard has been expanded to include other interesting statistics like international comparisons and average daily figures.

It has also become widely used. The Media Hack coronavirus dashboard has already surpassed 400,000 pageviews since launch.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, chairperson of the Health Minister’s COVID-19 advisory group, has also used the dashboard in recent presentations.

A summary of the latest coronavirus statistics in South Africa and Africa from the dashboard are shown below.

To see more COVID-19 statistics for South Africa, visit the Media Hack’s Coronavirus Dashboard.

Tests versus infections

Daily infection increases from the first 100 cases

Average daily tests per week

Average daily cases per week

Tests per 1 million people

Provincial infections by population

Deaths by age

Deaths by gender

Deaths by province

Infections in Africa