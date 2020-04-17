Biggest jump in new coronavirus cases in South Africa since the first day of lockdown

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize revealed that South Africa has now recorded 2,783 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 178 cases since yesterday.

This is the biggest daily increase since the first day of the national lockdown, when there were 243 new cases.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Gauteng increased to 1,018, followed by the Western Cape with 717, and KwaZulu-Natal on 591.

The growth in the number of COVID-19 cases remain closely linked to the number of tests conducted.

The total number of coronavirus tests conducted in South Africa increased to 100,827, a daily increase of 5,767.

This is the second-highest number of daily tests conducted in South Africa since the virus hit local shores.

Mkhize has also revealed there were two new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Africa, bringing total deaths to 50.

The table below shows the total number of coronavirus cases per province.

Province Number of cases Gauteng 1,018 Western Cape 717 KwaZulu-Natal 591 Eastern Cape 246 Free State 100 Limpopo 26 North West 24 Mpumalanga 23 Northern Cape 16 Unallocated 22

The restriction on the sale of liquor will remain

The latest numbers came shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the restriction on the sale of liquor will remain.

The Presidency said there are proven links between the sale and consumption of alcohol and violent crime, motor vehicle accidents, and other medical emergencies.

Ramaphosa added that stakeholders also pointed to the causal relationship between alcohol intoxication and abuse and risky behaviour.

This would put additional strain on the country at a time when private and public resources should be preparing to receive and treat COVID-19 patients.

“Alcohol is not considered an essential good or item. It is in fact considered a hindrance to the fight against the coronavirus,” the Presidency said in a statement.

Coronavirus stats

The image below provides an overview of the coronavirus statistics in South Africa in 17 April.