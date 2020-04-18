Biggest ever daily increase in coronavirus cases in South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize revealed that South Africa has now recorded 3,034 coronavirus cases, an increase of 251 cases since yesterday.

This is the biggest ever increase in daily COVID-19 cases since the coronavirus outbreak started in South Africa.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Gauteng increased to 1,101, followed by the Western Cape with 836, and KwaZulu-Natal on 604.

The growth in the number of COVID-19 cases remains closely linked to the number of tests conducted.

The total number of coronavirus tests conducted in South Africa increased to 108,021, a daily increase of 7,194.

Mkhize has also revealed there were 2 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Africa, bringing total deaths to 52.

The table below shows the total number of coronavirus cases per province.

Province Number of cases Gauteng 1,101 Western Cape 836 KwaZulu-Natal 604 Eastern Cape 270 Free State 100 Limpopo 26 North West 24 Mpumalanga 25 Northern Cape 16 Unallocated 32

Total coronavirus cases in South Africa

The number of new coronavirus cases reported in South Africa during the past week have increased dramatically from the week before.

This increase in the average number of new cases coincides with a significant increase in the number of people who were tested for the coronavirus compared to the week before.

During the week from 5 April to 11 April, the average number of tests conducted per day was 3,017, and the average increase in new coronavirus cases per day was 63.

This week, 12 April to 18 April, the average number of tests conducted per day was 4,710, while the average increase in new coronavirus cases per day was 144.

The chart of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa shows a clear change in the slope of South Africa’s epidemic curve on 12 April, which coincides with an increase in the number of daily tests being conducted.

The chart below shows the total number of positive coronavirus cases identified in South Africa since 5 March.

South Africa’s strange numbers

South Africa’s COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic does not follow the same trajectory as any other country in the world.

Most countries experienced a rapid rise for a few weeks, followed by a series of extreme interventions from the government resulting in the “flattening of the curve”.

In South Africa there was an initial rapid rise in cases, but quick action from the government means this was followed by a drop in daily cases.

The rapid decline in new cases shortly after the lockdown started even surprised the health ministry.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said they had predicted between 4,000 and 5,000 total cases by 2 April. The actual number on 2 April was 1,462.

Mkhize put the lower numbers down to closing South Africa’s borders quickly, quarantining inbound travellers, enforcing a lockdown, and preventing mass gatherings.

Salim Abdool Karim, who chairs the Minister of Health’s COVID-19 advisory committee, said not enough testing and not testing in the right places could also play a role.

The chart below shows growth in total coronavirus cases in China, the United States, India, Italy and South Africa at similar stages (courtesy of Media Hack).

More screening, more tests, more cases

According Karim, large daily variations in the number of new coronavirus cases in South Africa are expected as a result of the active screening and the timing of lab results.

Karim explained that until this past week, the coronavirus tests being conducted in South Africa were due to “passive screening”. This is people who start feeling ill and go to a doctor, clinic, or hospital, who may then be referred for a coronavirus test based on their symptoms.

For the past week, the Department of Health has deployed 28,000 community healthcare workers to actively screen people

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the community healthcare workers have tested around 900,000 people in the past few days, of which 11,000 have been referred for a full test for the coronavirus.

As a result of this increased level of testing, a higher number of people have been found who tested positive for the virus.

The chart below compares the number of daily coronavirus cases in South Africa to the number of tests conducted every day.