Doctors fall ill and hospitals close due to lack of coronavirus testing

Multiple hospitals in South Africa have been partially or completely closed due to insufficient testing for COVID-19.

This is according to a report from Rapport, which stated that numerous doctors, nurses and medical personnel were unable to work after becoming infected.

The report noted that the following hospitals have been affected:

Mediclinic Morningside in Sandton was closed after 15 workers tested positive.

Netcare St. Augustine’s in Durban was closed after 48 medical workers tested positive.

Netcare Kingsway hospital in Amanzimtoti was closed for new patients from Wednesday after six staff members tested positive.

Numerous doctors and nurses from several other hospitals have also been placed in self-isolation after coming into contact with colleagues or patients with COVID-19.

This includes staff from Life Eugene Marais hospital in Pretoria, Arwyp hospital in Kempton Park, the Netcare Pholoso and state hospitals in Polokwane, and the Mmametlhake state hospital in Hammanskraal in Mpumalanga.

Too few tests

Board chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA) Angelique Coetzee said it was not possible to determine whether negligence was to blame for the issue.

“Too few tests are done to identify infected patients and personnel,” Coetzee said.

She explained there were questions as to why so many medical personnel were being infected, but that SAMA did not receive information about which types of duties the personnel were performing when they were exposed to the virus.

She added there is speculation that nurses who work for both state and private hospitals are spreading the virus between facilities.

Another issue was the fact that the National Department of Health had no authority over each provincial department’s approach to dealing with the virus and said each MEC was “following their own head”.

Daily increases

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize announced yesterday the biggest daily increase in confirmed national cases since testing for COVID-19 began in South Africa.

As of 18 April, South Africa had total 3,034 confirmed cases, with 52 deaths attributed to the virus.

For several days after the lockdown was implemented, South Africa’s numbers seemed to follow a different trajectory to other countries, with relatively low numbers of new cases.

Chair of Mkhize’s advisory committee Salim Abdool Karim explained that there were three possible explanations for this:

We are testing less, or just not testing enough. We are testing enough, but not in the right places. The reduction in the rate the epidemic is growing in South Africa is genuine due to the interventions that were implemented.

He said the first two explanations were the least likely.

The latest increase of 251 positive cases came after 7,194 tests were performed, the second-highest number of new tests in one day.