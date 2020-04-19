New coronavirus cases and deaths in South Africa revealed

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize revealed that South Africa has now recorded 3,158 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 124 cases since yesterday.

The number of confirmed cases in Gauteng increased to 1,148, followed by the Western Cape with 868, and KwaZulu-Natal on 617.

The growth in the number of COVID-19 cases remains closely linked to the number of tests conducted.

The total number of tests conducted in South Africa increased to 114,711 – a daily increase of 6,690.

Mkhize also stated that two new deaths attributed to COVID-19 were recorded, one in the Western Cape and one KwaZulu-Natal, bringing total deaths to 54.

There have been 479 recoveries in Gauteng, 205 in the Western Cape, and 96 in KwaZulu-Natal.

The image below provides an overview of the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa on 19 April.

Mkhize comments on lockdown extension

Speaking on Saturday, Mkhize said the rise in new COVID-19 cases does not necessarily mean the national lockdown will be extended.

He said the government is looking at the economic impact of the lockdown, people going hungry, and creating a sustainable environment to curb the spread of the virus.

“It’s a combination of factors we have to take into account. There isn’t one factor which is more important than the other,” he said.

He said the government wants to contain the spread of COVID-19 in a way which will allow people to work, earn a salary, and have enough food to eat.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said the government is currently uncertain as to what will happen at the end of the April – when the current lockdown is set to end.

“We don’t know for sure that the lockdown will end on 30 April. Even if it does, we can’t open the floodgates,” she said.

The current restrictions will be adapted on a weekly basis, and these changes include industry sectors being allowed to operate again as the restrictions are gradually eased.

Dlamini-Zuma added that certain restrictions are likely to remain in force “for a very long time”.