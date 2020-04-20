New coronavirus stats in South Africa reveal good news about recoveries

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize revealed that South Africa has now recorded 3,300 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 142 cases since yesterday.

The number of confirmed cases in Gauteng increased to 1,170, followed by the Western Cape with 940, and KwaZulu-Natal on 639.

The growth in the number of COVID-19 cases remains closely linked to the number of tests conducted.

The total number of tests conducted in South Africa increased to 121,510. This is a daily increase of 6,799.

Mkhize also stated that four new deaths attributed to COVID-19 were recorded, bringing total deaths to 58.

Good news is that there were 165 new recoveries, which brings the total number of recoveries to 1,055.

The image below provides an overview of the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa as of 20 April.

Interesting trends

The latest coronavirus numbers are following a similar trend to what was seen over the last week.

There was an increase in the average number of coronavirus cases in South Africa over the last week.

This increase was linked to the increase in the average number of daily tests conducted.

The graphs below show the average number of daily coronavirus cases and tests, calculated over a rolling 7-day period.

Number of tests in South Africa

The Department of Health’s acting director-general Anban Pillay previously said not enough tests were being done to get a real picture of the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa.

Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand, warned that unless testing is scaled up significantly the lockdown will be mostly wasted.

To address this problem, Madhi said around 1% of the population – 600,000 people – should be tested during the lockdown period.

This was never going to happen, and instead Madhi set a target for the rest of the lockdown period of between 15,000 and 20,000 daily tests.

This is a long way off, though. The graph below shows the number of daily tests during the lockdown, and the 15,000 target set by Madhi.