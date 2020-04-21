Latest coronavirus cases in South Africa revealed

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has stated that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa has risen to 3,465.

This is up from the 3,300 cases reported yesterday, a daily increase of 165 cases.

The Health Department further stated that 126,937 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Africa.

This is an increase of 5,427 tests over the past day, which previously stood at 121,510 tests on 20 April.

Figures on the number of recoveries to date and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 were as follows:

Total deaths: 58

Total recoveries: 1,055

Provincial breakdown

The table below provides an overview of the total case numbers per province in South Africa.

Gauteng is still the province with the most reported cases, at 1,199. The Western Cape has the second-highest number of reported cases, on 1,010.

Province Number of cases Gauteng 1,199 Western Cape 1,010 KwaZulu-Natal 671 Eastern Cape 345 Free State 106 Limpopo 27 North West 24 Mpumalanga 24 Northern Cape 16 Unallocated 43

Number of tests in South Africa

The Department of Health’s acting director-general Anban Pillay previously said not enough tests were being done to get a real picture of the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa.

Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand, warned that unless testing is scaled up significantly the lockdown will be mostly wasted.

To address this problem, Madhi said around 1% of the population – 600,000 people – should be tested during the lockdown period.

This was never going to happen, and instead Madhi set a target for the rest of the lockdown period of between 15,000 and 20,000 daily tests.

This is a long way off, though. The graph below shows the number of daily tests during the lockdown, and the 15,000 target set by Madhi.