Latest coronavirus cases in South Africa revealed

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has stated that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa has risen to 3,465.
This is up from the 3,300 cases reported yesterday, a daily increase of 165 cases.
The Health Department further stated that 126,937 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Africa.
This is an increase of 5,427 tests over the past day, which previously stood at 121,510 tests on 20 April.
Figures on the number of recoveries to date and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 were as follows:
- Total deaths: 58
- Total recoveries: 1,055
Provincial breakdown
The table below provides an overview of the total case numbers per province in South Africa.
Gauteng is still the province with the most reported cases, at 1,199. The Western Cape has the second-highest number of reported cases, on 1,010.
|Province
|Number of cases
|Gauteng
|1,199
|Western Cape
|1,010
|KwaZulu-Natal
|671
|Eastern Cape
|345
|Free State
|106
|Limpopo
|27
|North West
|24
|Mpumalanga
|24
|Northern Cape
|16
|Unallocated
|43
Number of tests in South Africa
The Department of Health’s acting director-general Anban Pillay previously said not enough tests were being done to get a real picture of the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa.
Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand, warned that unless testing is scaled up significantly the lockdown will be mostly wasted.
To address this problem, Madhi said around 1% of the population – 600,000 people – should be tested during the lockdown period.
This was never going to happen, and instead Madhi set a target for the rest of the lockdown period of between 15,000 and 20,000 daily tests.
This is a long way off, though. The graph below shows the number of daily tests during the lockdown, and the 15,000 target set by Madhi.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.