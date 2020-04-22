7 more deaths due to COVID-19 in South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize revealed that South Africa has now recorded 3,635 cases of the coronavirus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Gauteng increased to 1,224, followed by the Western Cape with 1,079, and KwaZulu-Natal on 758.

The growth in the number of COVID-19 cases remains closely linked to the number of tests conducted.

The total number of coronavirus tests conducted in South Africa increased to 133,774, of which 6,868 were completed in the last 24 hours.

The Department of Health has also reported seven new COVID-19-related deaths in South Africa, bringing the total number of deaths to 65.

Five of the new coronavirus-related deaths occurred in the Western Cape, with two in KwaZulu-Natal.

The table below shows the total number of coronavirus cases per province.

Province Number of cases Gauteng 1,224 Western Cape 1,079 KwaZulu-Natal 758 Eastern Cape 377 Free State 106 Limpopo 27 North West 24 Mpumalanga 24 Northern Cape 16 Unallocated 1

Number of tests in South Africa

The Department of Health’s acting director-general Anban Pillay previously said not enough tests were being done to provide an accurate picture of the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa.

Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand, warned that unless testing is scaled up significantly the lockdown will be mostly wasted.

To address this problem, Madhi said around 1% of the population – 600,000 people – should be tested during the lockdown period.

This was never going to happen, and instead Madhi set a target for the rest of the lockdown period of between 15,000 and 20,000 daily tests.

This is still not being met, however, as shown by the latest test numbers.

