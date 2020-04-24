Another big jump in coronavirus cases in South Africa

The Department of Health has revealed that the number of coronavirus cases in South Africa rose to 4,220 – a daily increase of 267 cases.

This follows yesterday’s increase of 318 cases – the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases in South Africa to date.

The Western Cape has the most COVID-19 cases at 1,413, followed by Gauteng on 1,281 and KwaZulu-Natal on 841.

A total number of 152,390 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country, with 8,820 new tests over the last 24 hours.

There have also been another four deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Africa, bringing the total number of deaths to 79.

The image below provides an overview of the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa.

Slow transmission

The slower-than-expected transmission of the coronavirus has been linked to the strict lockdown in the country. This will, however, change soon.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the national COVID-19 lockdown in South Africa will start to be eased next week.

He said while the lockdown has been effective in containing the spread of the virus, it cannot be sustained indefinitely.

When the full nationwide lockdown ends, South Africa will transition to a system of five alert levels to ensure we can ease restrictions as safely as possible.

Level 5 is the most serious infection rate, while level 1 is the lowest infection rate. The country is currently at level 5, with the strictest lockdown restrictions.

