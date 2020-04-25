New lockdown levels – A simple guide to when you can jog, visit a restaurant or order take-aways

25 April 2020

The government has launched its 5-level COVID-19 alert system on 25 April which provides details on which activities will be allowed under specific levels.

South Africa is currently at level 5, which means that drastic measures are required to contain the spread of the virus to save lives.

On Friday 1 May the country will move to level 4 which will allow some activities to resume, but under strict conditions.

Minister of Cooperative Governance, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, highlighted that South Africa is still under lockdown, albeit with less stringent rules.

People must therefore still remain at home and are not allowed to visit family and friends or travel freely.

All gatherings apart from funerals and work remain prohibited. This includes conferences, entertainments venues, cinemas, and theatres.

Exercising will now be allowed under strict conditions, but gyms, running clubs and sports clubs remain closed.

It will now be mandatory to wear a cloth mask when you leave your home and strict social distancing and other rules must be adhered to at work.

A simple guide to the new levels and rules

The government has provided a breakdown of the restrictions for each COVID-19 alert system level.

MyBroadband used this to create a simple guide regarding popular activities like exercise, going to restaurants and flying.

Here is a look at what is allowed at each level. For a full guide, read the document which shows what you can do under each level of lockdown.

Restaurants and Fast Food (Take-Aways)

Take Aways
Alert Level What is allowed
Level 5 Closed
Level 4 Delivery only from 09:00 to 20:00
Level 3 Delivery only from 09:00 to 20:00
Level 2 Take-away and delivery allowed
Level 1 Take-away, delivery and sit-down allowed

 

Restaurants
Alert Level What is allowed
Level 5 Closed
Level 4 Delivery only from 09:00 to 20:00
Level 3 Delivery only from 09:00 to 20:00
Level 2 Take-away and delivery allowed
Level 1 Take-away, delivery and sit-down allowed

Accommodation

Hotels and B&Bs
Alert Level What is allowed
Level 5 Closed
Level 4 Closed
Level 3 Closed
Level 2 Business travel only
Level 1 Open

Air Travel

Air Travel
Alert Level What is allowed
Level 5 Not allowed
Level 4 Not allowed
Level 3 Limited domestic air travel
Level 2 Limited domestic air travel
Level 1 All air travel permitted

Alcohol Sales

Sale of Alcohol
Alert Level What is allowed
Level 5 Prohibited
Level 4 Prohibited
Level 3 Allowed, with restrictions
Level 2 Allowed, with restrictions
Level 1 Allowed, with restrictions

Domestic Workers and Gardeners

Domestic Workers and Gardeners
Alert Level What is allowed
Level 5 Live-in staff and staff providing care to vulnerable people
Level 4 Permitted to support all Level 4 personnel and live-in staff
Level 3 Permitted to support all Level 3 personnel and live-in staff; Gardening and swimming pool services.
Level 2 All private household employment permitted
Level 1 All private household employment permitted

Jogging, Cycling and Walking

Exercise
Alert Level What is allowed
Level 5 Prohibited
Level 4 Exercise under strict public health conditions
Level 3 Walking, jogging and cycling permitted
Level 2 Walking, jogging and cycling permitted
Level 1 Walking, jogging and cycling permitted

Inter-Provincial Travel

Travel Between Provinces
Alert Level What is allowed
Level 5 Not permitted
Level 4 Not permitted
Level 3 Not permitted
Level 2 Allowed
Level 1 Allowed

Curfews

Curfews
Alert Level What is allowed
Level 5 20:00 to 05:00
Level 4 20:00 to 05:00
Level 3 20:00 to 05:00
Level 2 20:00 to 05:00
Level 1 No curfew

