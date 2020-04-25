New lockdown levels – A simple guide to when you can jog, visit a restaurant or order take-aways

The government has launched its 5-level COVID-19 alert system on 25 April which provides details on which activities will be allowed under specific levels.
South Africa is currently at level 5, which means that drastic measures are required to contain the spread of the virus to save lives.
On Friday 1 May the country will move to level 4 which will allow some activities to resume, but under strict conditions.
Minister of Cooperative Governance, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, highlighted that South Africa is still under lockdown, albeit with less stringent rules.
People must therefore still remain at home and are not allowed to visit family and friends or travel freely.
All gatherings apart from funerals and work remain prohibited. This includes conferences, entertainments venues, cinemas, and theatres.
Exercising will now be allowed under strict conditions, but gyms, running clubs and sports clubs remain closed.
It will now be mandatory to wear a cloth mask when you leave your home and strict social distancing and other rules must be adhered to at work.
A simple guide to the new levels and rules
The government has provided a breakdown of the restrictions for each COVID-19 alert system level.
MyBroadband used this to create a simple guide regarding popular activities like exercise, going to restaurants and flying.
Here is a look at what is allowed at each level. For a full guide, read the document which shows what you can do under each level of lockdown.
Restaurants and Fast Food (Take-Aways)
|Take Aways
|Alert Level
|What is allowed
|Level 5
|Closed
|Level 4
|Delivery only from 09:00 to 20:00
|Level 3
|Delivery only from 09:00 to 20:00
|Level 2
|Take-away and delivery allowed
|Level 1
|Take-away, delivery and sit-down allowed
|Restaurants
|Alert Level
|What is allowed
|Level 5
|Closed
|Level 4
|Delivery only from 09:00 to 20:00
|Level 3
|Delivery only from 09:00 to 20:00
|Level 2
|Take-away and delivery allowed
|Level 1
|Take-away, delivery and sit-down allowed
Accommodation
|Hotels and B&Bs
|Alert Level
|What is allowed
|Level 5
|Closed
|Level 4
|Closed
|Level 3
|Closed
|Level 2
|Business travel only
|Level 1
|Open
Air Travel
|Air Travel
|Alert Level
|What is allowed
|Level 5
|Not allowed
|Level 4
|Not allowed
|Level 3
|Limited domestic air travel
|Level 2
|Limited domestic air travel
|Level 1
|All air travel permitted
Alcohol Sales
|Sale of Alcohol
|Alert Level
|What is allowed
|Level 5
|Prohibited
|Level 4
|Prohibited
|Level 3
|Allowed, with restrictions
|Level 2
|Allowed, with restrictions
|Level 1
|Allowed, with restrictions
Domestic Workers and Gardeners
|Domestic Workers and Gardeners
|Alert Level
|What is allowed
|Level 5
|Live-in staff and staff providing care to vulnerable people
|Level 4
|Permitted to support all Level 4 personnel and live-in staff
|Level 3
|Permitted to support all Level 3 personnel and live-in staff; Gardening and swimming pool services.
|Level 2
|All private household employment permitted
|Level 1
|All private household employment permitted
Jogging, Cycling and Walking
|Exercise
|Alert Level
|What is allowed
|Level 5
|Prohibited
|Level 4
|Exercise under strict public health conditions
|Level 3
|Walking, jogging and cycling permitted
|Level 2
|Walking, jogging and cycling permitted
|Level 1
|Walking, jogging and cycling permitted
Inter-Provincial Travel
|Travel Between Provinces
|Alert Level
|What is allowed
|Level 5
|Not permitted
|Level 4
|Not permitted
|Level 3
|Not permitted
|Level 2
|Allowed
|Level 1
|Allowed
Curfews
|Curfews
|Alert Level
|What is allowed
|Level 5
|20:00 to 05:00
|Level 4
|20:00 to 05:00
|Level 3
|20:00 to 05:00
|Level 2
|20:00 to 05:00
|Level 1
|No curfew
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.