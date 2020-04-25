New lockdown levels – A simple guide to when you can jog, visit a restaurant or order take-aways

The government has launched its 5-level COVID-19 alert system on 25 April which provides details on which activities will be allowed under specific levels.

South Africa is currently at level 5, which means that drastic measures are required to contain the spread of the virus to save lives.

On Friday 1 May the country will move to level 4 which will allow some activities to resume, but under strict conditions.

Minister of Cooperative Governance, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, highlighted that South Africa is still under lockdown, albeit with less stringent rules.

People must therefore still remain at home and are not allowed to visit family and friends or travel freely.

All gatherings apart from funerals and work remain prohibited. This includes conferences, entertainments venues, cinemas, and theatres.

Exercising will now be allowed under strict conditions, but gyms, running clubs and sports clubs remain closed.

It will now be mandatory to wear a cloth mask when you leave your home and strict social distancing and other rules must be adhered to at work.

A simple guide to the new levels and rules

The government has provided a breakdown of the restrictions for each COVID-19 alert system level.

MyBroadband used this to create a simple guide regarding popular activities like exercise, going to restaurants and flying.

Here is a look at what is allowed at each level. For a full guide, read the document which shows what you can do under each level of lockdown.

Restaurants and Fast Food (Take-Aways)

Take Aways Alert Level What is allowed Level 5 Closed Level 4 Delivery only from 09:00 to 20:00 Level 3 Delivery only from 09:00 to 20:00 Level 2 Take-away and delivery allowed Level 1 Take-away, delivery and sit-down allowed

Restaurants Alert Level What is allowed Level 5 Closed Level 4 Delivery only from 09:00 to 20:00 Level 3 Delivery only from 09:00 to 20:00 Level 2 Take-away and delivery allowed Level 1 Take-away, delivery and sit-down allowed Accommodation

Hotels and B&Bs Alert Level What is allowed Level 5 Closed Level 4 Closed Level 3 Closed Level 2 Business travel only Level 1 Open Air Travel

Air Travel Alert Level What is allowed Level 5 Not allowed Level 4 Not allowed Level 3 Limited domestic air travel Level 2 Limited domestic air travel Level 1 All air travel permitted Alcohol Sales

Sale of Alcohol Alert Level What is allowed Level 5 Prohibited Level 4 Prohibited Level 3 Allowed, with restrictions Level 2 Allowed, with restrictions Level 1 Allowed, with restrictions Domestic Workers and Gardeners

Domestic Workers and Gardeners Alert Level What is allowed Level 5 Live-in staff and staff providing care to vulnerable people Level 4 Permitted to support all Level 4 personnel and live-in staff Level 3 Permitted to support all Level 3 personnel and live-in staff; Gardening and swimming pool services. Level 2 All private household employment permitted Level 1 All private household employment permitted Jogging, Cycling and Walking

Exercise Alert Level What is allowed Level 5 Prohibited Level 4 Exercise under strict public health conditions Level 3 Walking, jogging and cycling permitted Level 2 Walking, jogging and cycling permitted Level 1 Walking, jogging and cycling permitted Inter-Provincial Travel

Travel Between Provinces Alert Level What is allowed Level 5 Not permitted Level 4 Not permitted Level 3 Not permitted Level 2 Allowed Level 1 Allowed Curfews

Curfews Alert Level What is allowed Level 5 20:00 to 05:00 Level 4 20:00 to 05:00 Level 3 20:00 to 05:00 Level 2 20:00 to 05:00 Level 1 No curfew

