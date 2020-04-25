Latest COVID-19 case numbers in South Africa

The Department of Health has released the latest COVID-19 case numbers for South Africa.
The total number of cases recorded in the country as of Saturday increased to 4,361. This is up from 4,220 cases the day before.
A total of 161,004 tests have been conducted in the country, with 8,614 tests done in the last 24 hours, said the department.
There were also seven more deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of deaths to 86.
The new deaths were from:
- Eastern Cape – 4
- Western Cape – 2
- Limpopo – 1
Provincial breakdown
The department also provided a breakdown of the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per province.
This is detailed in the table below.
|Province
|Case Numbers
|Western Cape
|1,514
|Gauteng
|1,304
|KwaZulu-Natal
|847
|Eastern Cape
|488
|Free State
|111
|Limpopo
|30
|North West
|28
|Mpumalanga
|23
|Northern Cape
|16
Slow transmission
The slower-than-expected transmission of the coronavirus in South Africa has been linked to the strict lockdown in the country. This will, however, change soon.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the national COVID-19 lockdown in South Africa will start to be eased next week.
He said while the lockdown has been effective in containing the spread of the virus, it cannot be sustained indefinitely.
When the full nationwide lockdown ends, South Africa will transition to a system of five alert levels to ensure restrictions can be eased as safely as possible.
